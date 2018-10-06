Reporting by Grace Segers, Kathryn Watson and John Nolen
Judge Brett Kavanaugh is expected to be confirmed to the Supreme Court on Saturday with a Senate vote largely divided along party lines.
The confirmation process has been bitterly partisan, and disputes were exacerbated by allegations of sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh that began surfacing in September. In response to the allegations, the Senate Judiciary Committee heard testimony from Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, who alleges Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were in high school. Kavanaugh denies the allegation.
The committee paused the nomination process for a week so the FBI could investigate. Afterward, Republicans declared that the FBI had not found any corroborating witnesses, while Democrats complained the FBI didn't look hard or long enough.
When is the Senate vote on Kavanaugh?
Senators voted to advance Kavanaugh's confirmation Friday morning by a 51-49 margin.
The final Senate vote is likely to occur at around 5 p.m. ET, with an expected 51-49 margin in favor of confirming Judge Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.