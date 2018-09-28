Kavanaugh confirmation: Judiciary Committee votes on whether to advance nomination - live updates

The Senate Judiciary Committee is voting Friday morning to advance the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the full Senate a day after Kavanaugh and the woman who has accused him of sexual assault, Christine Blasey Ford, each delivered emotional testimony on Capitol Hill Thursday. Ford said she was "100 percent sure" Kavanaugh assaulted her, and Kavanaugh said he was "100 percent sure" he is innocent.

Most Republicans on the committee are standing by Kavanaugh and want to proceed with his confirmation, while Democrats want the process slowed and are calling for an FBI investigation into the allegations against Kavanaugh.

The 21 senators on the committee -- 11 Republicans and 10 Democrats -- are likely to vote along party lines to advance him. There are a handful of senators who have not yet said how they'll vote, and with a 51-49 split in the GOP-controlled Senate, the margin is slim. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is planning the first procedural votes on Kavanaugh's nomination to take place as early as Saturday morning, with the final vote to take place on Tuesday. If all Democrats vote to confirm him, Republicans can only afford to lose a single vote.

But there are three Democrats who voted to confirm President Trump's first Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, and none of them has said whether they'll support Kavanaugh.