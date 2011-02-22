An estimated 17K children are homeless in Los Angeles school district
When asked what she would want people to know about situations like hers, Kristin Eddings – who said she came from a middle class family – warned that "it can happen to anyone."
A California couple who lost their jobs two years ago have found themselves living in a motel with their two children for a year as they struggle to recover their financial situation like hundreds of families all over the state. More than 17,000 children are estimated to be homeless in just the Los Angeles Unified School District alone. Maria Elena Salinas speaks to the family as part of CBS News' Eye on America series exploring the country's ongoing homeless crisis.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti spoke to CBS News' Maria Elena Salinas about the perils facing families living along the poverty line in California and what more can be done to combat the country's mounting homelessness crisis.
