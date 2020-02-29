Tackling Seattle’s homeless crisis Seattle has struggled to create a safe parking program for people who live in their vehicles, and there often is not enough space for people in the shelter system. Graham Pruss, a lecturer at the University of Washington, told Maria Elena Salinas that the homelessness crisis can’t be solved by just giving everyone a home. A solution also requires “connecting people with health care, with employment, with job opportunities, with education and social support,” he said.