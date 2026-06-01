Teenage girl accused of stabbing 3 horses during racing event in Las Vegas

A teenage girl has been arrested and charged for allegedly stabbing three horses during a racing event in Las Vegas, police said. None of the animals suffered life-threatening injuries.

The animals were stabbed early Saturday morning at a barn inside the South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa's equestrian center, which was hosting a horse racing event over the weekend, CBS affiliate KLAS reported.

The incident happened after organizers of the event, called the 2026 NBHA Professional's Choice Vegas Super Show, announced Friday that someone scheduled to compete in the races had been removed from the competition, according to KLAS. The competitor's removal was apparently because of a horse mistreatment issue, the news station reported, citing the event's organizers.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have not identified the teen by name or confirmed her connection to the racing event, although they said in a statement that she had access to the barn where the stabbings took place. The department said officers were called to the barn at around 2 a.m. local time on Saturday after learning that three horses "had been intentionally injured with a sharp object."

Investigators believe the teen may have used a knife "to inflict multiple injuries to the horses," police said. She was arrested at a hotel near the barn and booked at the Clark County Juvenile Hall on 12 counts of animal cruelty, including intentionally aiming or torturing a horse, as well as three counts of malicious destruction of property.

Although the horses are expected to recover, police said their injuries would prevent them from competing. Officers have asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the Las Vegas police department or report tips to Crime Stoppers.

The South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa confirmed In a statement to KLAS that "an incident occurred" in the barns of the hotel's equestrian center during the weekend's racing event.

"The safety and well-being of all guests, participants, and equine athletes on property is our highest priority and we are thankful to report all of the horses involved are safe," the statement said. "We want to thank the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the NBHA for their immediate response to this incident, and the South Point is fully cooperating with the LVMPD as it conducts its investigation. Any additional questions regarding this incident should be directed to law enforcement authorities."