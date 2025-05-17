Watch CBS News

Vacaville Museum Guild Garden Tour, 8am

It's the perfect day to get out and enjoy some well manicured nature! On May 17th, the Vacaville Museum Guild is hosting a garden tour featuring six gardens full of colorful flowers, interesting plants as well as insects.
