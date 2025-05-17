Watch CBS News

Sacramento Angelman Strong Walk in Elk Grove Park!

It's more than just a walk. It's a symbol of strength, resiliency and awareness. It's a vibrant community event dedicated to raising awareness and funds for Angelman syndrome. This family-friendly gathering features music, Zumba, face painting, kids' activities, and exciting raffle prizes. It's a day to celebrate the strength and resilience of individuals with Angelman syndrome and their families, uniting approximately 10,000 participants nationwide across 50 locations.
