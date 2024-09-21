Watch CBS News

Galactic Spectacular at Denio's in Roseville

September is childhood cancer awareness month, and on Sunday, Keaton’s Child Cancer Alliance is partnering with Denio’s Farmers Market to raise money and bring awareness! Kevin Hernandez is getting a preview of the event!
