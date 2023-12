Disney woodcarving guru! You may not know the name Raymond Kinman, but there's a good chance you've seen his work. And if you're a big Disney fan, seeing his work will instantly trigger nostalgia for you! Ray is a woodcarver in Grass Valley who is responsible for the creation, design and construction of artwork in Disney Theme Parks around the world. Molly Riehl is stopping by to meet the woodcarving guru, hear about his time as a Disney artist and learn how he's passing along his talents to the next generation!