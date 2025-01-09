Dine Downtown Is Back for 2025 with Bigger and Better Deals! Dine Downtown is back January 10th-19th in Sacramento! Explore Flamingo House’s Dine Downtown 2025 Three Course Special menu in Midtown Sacramento. Enjoy a curated dining experience featuring amuse-bouche options like Chef Oyster or Mushroom Miso Soup, appetizers like Shrimp Cocktail or Trout Tartare, entrees including Adobo Pork Belly, Uni Pasta, or Kabocha Squash Gateau, and finish with a Mini Ketel One Espresso Martini or a Mini Mandarin & Cream Martini.