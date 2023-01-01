The year in review: Top news stories of 2022 month-by-month
"Sunday Morning" host Jane Pauley looks back on key events of a dramatic year.
January
The James Webb Space Telescope entered orbit. The telescope has since yielded a series of stunning images of deep space.
February
Russia invaded Ukraine, igniting a bloody conflict now in its tenth month.
March
Researchers discovered the wreck of Endurance, the ship from Ernest Shackleton's ill-fated trans-Antarctic expedition that got underway in 1914.
April
Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed as a Justice of the United States Supreme Court.
May
A gunman in Uvalde, Texas killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. It was the third-deadliest school shooting in U.S. history.
June
The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, effectively criminalizing abortion in much of the nation.
July
Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated, just two days before that country's parliamentary elections.
August
The FBI conducted a search of Mar-a-Lago, the home of former president Donald Trump, and found classified materials, including documents labeled "top secret."
September
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II died in Scotland, at the age of 96. Her son Charles succeeded her as king.
October
Elon Musk took control of Twitter, bringing to the social media giant a brash leadership style – along with thousands of layoffs.
November
A projected "red wave" fizzled, as Republicans won a slim majority in the House, and Democrats held control of the United States Senate.
December
A suspect was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of four University of Idaho students; and WNBA star Brittney Griner returned home after a prisoner swap with Russia. She said she'll return to the court this season.
