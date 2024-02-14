Surge of CHP officers in Oakland nets 71 arrests, 145 recovered stolen vehicles

71 arrests made,145 stolen vehicles recovered during 5-day surge of CHP officers in Oakland 71 arrests made,145 stolen vehicles recovered during 5-day surge of CHP officers in Oakland 03:17

The temporary surge of CHP officers in Oakland and the East Bay produced some significant results in the effort to fight crime, with dozens arrested and 145 stolen vehicles recovered, according to law enforcement.

Governor Gavin Newsom last week announced the increased deployment of state law enforcement in the region — including a temporary surge of 120 California Highway Patrol officers for a period of five days. On Wednesday morning, officials said the operation led to the arrest of 71 suspects as well as 145 stolen vehicles being recovered and the seizure of four firearms linked to crimes.

The release issued by the governor's office noted the results came "as part of CHP's regular and undercover operations."

The charges suspects were arrested for included possession of stolen property, auto theft, drug possession, DUI, and felony gun possession, in addition to arrests for outstanding warrants. The release noted that arrests by CHP during the operations also included the apprehension of a suspect from Berkeley who allegedly stole dozens of iPhones in an Emeryville Apple Store smash-and-grab. The cases will be referred to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office for prosecution.

"Through coordinated efforts with local partners and increased deployment, CHP is making a difference and making Oakland and the East Bay safer," Newsom said in the release. "With 71 arrests, 145 stolen cars recovered, and illegal firearms and drugs seized, we're sending a clear message: crime will not go unchecked in Oakland and East Bay neighborhoods. I'm grateful for the men and women of the CHP who are assisting in the local-led effort to turn the tide."

Officials say CHP will be conducting additional unannounced surge operations in conjunction with local law enforcement agencies in the East Bay's high-crime areas to aggressively find and arrest suspects engaged in criminal activity. CHP will also continue to have an expanded and visible presence in Oakland focused on high-visibility enforcement to deter, investigate, and respond to criminal activity. There are currently 72 CHP officers assigned to the greater Oakland area assisting local law enforcement.

This deployment is not the first time Newsom has used the California Highway Patrol to increase law enforcement presence in the Bay Area. CHP were already deployed to Oakland back in August of last year in an effort to combat a string of high-profile carjackings and other armed robberies. He also deployed CHP and National Guard personnel in San Francisco to fight the fentanyl trafficking crisis in October.

East Bay officials are also taking additional action. On Wednesday, city leaders and law enforcement announced they will be teaming up to launch a public safety partnership to fight crime.

"This regional collaboration will allow us to come together with more coordinated and strategic and intentional efforts to deliver on that model of 'love life.' Not just in the city of Oakland, but – we hope – throughout this region," said Oakland City Council member Treva Reid.

"When we work regionally – when we share data, when we share resources – we are able to work more efficiently," said Berkeley police chief Jen Louis. "We are able to share information more rapidly. We're able to deploy resources in a smarter manner. We have a better effect on responding to crime."

Officials said the move was inspired by the East Bay Public Safety Corridor Partnership, a five-year program that launched in 1993 to address crime, gun violence, and drug abuse.

On Valentine's Day, Dominic Prado's Oakland taco shop is filled with flowers, but no customers. A few months ago he was forced to close his restaurant. He said there simply wasn't enough business because of all the violent crime in the neighborhood.

"We all in some way have the same background and come from different circumstances, and we've all been impacted," said Prado.

On Wednesday, he helped out a neighboring business with their Valentine's Day flowers and deliveries. It's something he never could have imagined himself doing back in the '90s when he went to prison for robbery.

He says his past is part of the reason why he is now an outspoken advocate for improving public safety in Oakland. He wants to see not just more police, but – more importantly – programs to prevent crime in the first place.

"We are losing our kids to violence, to crime. And if we aren't providing something as a city as a society for them, are we doing our best?" he asked.

Oakland city councilmember Noel Gallo represents the Fruitvale. He says he welcomes any and all help from outside agencies.

"In Oakland, when it comes to safety, we have an emergency," explained Gallo. "We need the support. We have an emergency. Politically, let's quit playing games with it. Let's address the needs of the people that are here."

People like Prado, who says he's committed to making Oakland safer for everyone.

"I'm not going to take it lying down. I'm going to be active and try to be vocal about what I see needs to happen," he said.

The partnership between CHP and law enforcement agencies is raising concerns among some Oakland residents.

Cat Brooks of the Anti Police-Terror Project on Wednesday shared her thoughts about the CHP officer deployment.

"The most pressing thing facing Oakland and Oaklanders are the rise of homicides and the rise of robberies," said Brooks. "The majority of the engagement they had was dealing with recovery of stolen cars."

Brooks insists that the focus should be on pre-emptive measures that can discourage violent crime from happening.

"Cops do not prevent crime. They respond to it after the fact," explained Brooks. "Which is why those of us who are clamoring for investment in prevention, clamoring for the violence not to happen in the first place, are saying that for a city and a state that are millions and millions of dollars in deficit. And this is going to be the one bite we get at a large investment apple to make our city safer."

Oakland has faced some challenges in the past year as far as getting assistance fighting crime from state officials. Last fall, while a number of Bay Area law enforcement agencies qualified to receive millions of dollars in funding to help fight organized retail theft, Oakland was disqualified from the application process because they submitted their proposal too late.

Oakland has seen an alarming spike in businesses shutting down that have cited increased crime and safety concerns as the main reason for closing locations in the city. Among the more high-profile closures in the troubled Hegenberger corridor were the recent shuttering of the only Denny's restaurant in Oakland and the planned March closing of the In-N-Out Burger location in the same area.

Another problem in Oakland has been the lack of leadership at the Oakland Police Department. Thursday will mark one year since former chief LeRonne Armstrong was fired by Mayor Sheng Thao. The search for a replacement since the firing has been contentious, with Thao rejecting the list of candidates -- which included Armstrong -- that the police commission submitted to her office.

Last week, Armstrong sued Thao and the city of Oakland for wrongful termination.

Katie Nielsen contributed to this story.