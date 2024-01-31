Denny's announces closure of Oakland location in Hegenberger corridor

Oakland's Hegenberger corridor is facing the loss of another business as Denny's announced the closure of its restaurant.

The now-shuttered Denny's location is about a mile away from the In-N-Out that announced it would be closing in March due to crime and safety concerns.

In a statement, Denny's cited similar concerns.

"The safety and well-being of Denny's team members and valued guests is our top priority. Weighing those factors, the decision has been made to close this location," Denny's said in a statement.

The Denny's at 601 Hegenberger Road was there for 54 years.

Denny's full statement can be read below.

"The Denny's Restaurant located at 601 Hegenberger Road in Oakland is now closed. Denny's has been honored to serve the Oakland community over the last 54 years. Closing a restaurant location is never an easy decision or one taken lightly. However, the safety and well-being of Denny's team members and valued guests is our top priority. Weighing those factors, the decision has been made to close this location. Denny's offers its heartfelt thanks to the team members and the local community for their love of the Denny's brand; it has been a pleasure serving you. Team members who are able to relocate will be offered positions elsewhere, where available. We hope to see you soon at another Denny's in the Bay Area," Denny's wrote in a statement.

The closure comes about a week after In-N-Out announced its planned closure and Mayor Sheng Thao said the city would be doing more to protect the area.