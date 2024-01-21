Citing crime, In-N-Out announces closure of Oakland restaurant

OAKLAND -- Southern California-based fast-food chain In-N-Out said in a statement Sunday that it will shutter its Oakland restaurant in the spring "due to ongoing issues with crime."

The restaurant, located at 8300 Oakport Street off Interstate 880 near Oakland International Airport, will close Sunday, March 24, according to a statement from In-N-Out chief operating officer Denny Warnick.

According to Warnick, the location has been a profitable one for the company, which is headquartered in Irvine.

"...This location remains a busy and profitable one for the company, but our top priority must be the safety and wellbeing of our Customers and Associates - we cannot ask them to visit or work in an unsafe environment," Warnick said in the statement.

STATEMENT BY IN-N-OUT REGARDING CLOSURE OF OAKLAND RESTAURANT

We have made the decision to close our In-N-Out Burger location in Oakland, California, due to ongoing issues with crime. Despite taking repeated steps to create safer conditions, our Customers and Associates are regularly victimized by car break-ins, property damage, theft, and armed robberies. Our last day of business in Oakland will be Sunday, March 24, 2024.



We are grateful for the local community, which has supported us for over 18 years, and we recognize that this closure negatively impacts our Associates and their families.



All affected Associates will have the opportunity to transfer to a nearby In-N-Out location or, alternatively, receive a severance package. In-N-Out Burger has a history of supporting the Oakland community through charitable giving that predates the opening of our location there. Although we will no longer do business there, we will continue to support local charitable organizations in Oakland through our In-N-Out Burger Foundation and Slave 2 Nothing Foundation.

Denny Warnick Chief Operating Officer In-N-Out