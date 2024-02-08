Man suspected of stealing 50 iPhones from Emeryville Apple Store arrested

EMERYVILLE – Authorities in the East Bay have arrested multiple suspects connected to recent thefts at Apple stores, including a man suspected of stealing 50 iPhones from an Emeryville store earlier this week.

According to Emeryville Police, officers were notified about a theft at the store on Bay Street shortly after 10:25 a.m. Monday. The caller told police that the suspect had fled in a vehicle with the phones, which were valued at $49,230.

Video of the theft eventually surfaced on social media, which showed a marked Emeryville Police Department vehicle in the background. Police said Thursday that there were no officers in the area at the time of the theft and the vehicle was not occupied.

On Wednesday, police officers from Emeryville, Berkeley and the California Highway Patrol arrested three people following a theft at the Berkeley Apple Store earlier in the day.

Police said one of the suspects, identified as 22-year-old Tyler Mims of Berkeley, was the man spotted in the video. Mims was booked on three counts of conspiracy, three counts of burglary, three counts of grand theft and three counts of organized retail theft.

Mims is being held at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin. According to jail records, he is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Details about the other two arrested were not immediately available.

Police said four grand thefts have taken place at the Emeryville Apple Store since January 19.

Anyone with information about thefts at the Emeryville store is asked to contact the Emeryville Police Department's Investigations Unit over email or by calling 510-596-3700.