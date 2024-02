71 arrests made,145 stolen vehicles recovered during 5-day surge of CHP officers in Oakland Katie Nielsen reports on reaction of residents and city officials to results from CHP deployment in Oakland to fight crime. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/49yN7Eq Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv