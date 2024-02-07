Former Oakland police chief LeRonne Armstrong sues city, Mayor Sheng Thao over termination

OAKLAND – Nearly one year after he was ousted, former Oakland police chief LeRonne Armstrong has filed a lawsuit against the city and Mayor Sheng Thao, alleging wrongful termination.

In a complaint filed this week, Armstrong claims that his termination violated both state law and his First Amendment rights. The suit alleges that he was fired from his post for speaking out about misconduct involving federal monitor Robert Warshaw.

"Oakland has had more than ten individuals serve in the role of police chief since 2013. Yet somehow, Warshaw has managed to play both sides of the fence by continuously claiming that OPD needs more change – under his watch – while escaping serious scrutiny for his own complete, self-professed failure," the filing said.

Thao fired Armstrong in February 2023 after a report cited a failure of leadership in his handling of two misconduct cases involving the same officer.

A retired judge tasked with reviewing Armstrong's appeal found, "There is no evidence that the deficits in the investigation were due to a failure of leadership by anyone including Chief Armstrong, or by any lack of commitment to hold members of the OPD accountable."

The judge also called for the Thao's initial 30-day suspension of Armstrong to be removed from his record. Thao fired back saying her decision to fire the Armstrong wasn't based on the initial report, but rather his knee-jerk reaction to it.

"This is an unusual wrongful termination case. The City's sole decision-maker (Mayor Thao) has repeatedly and publicly explained her reasons for the unlawful termination – and those reasons are illegal and retaliatory on their face," the lawsuit said.

KPIX has reached out to city officials for a response.

