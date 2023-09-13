"One Chip Challenge" sickened 10 students at Robert Adams Middle School in Holliston, principal says

Holliston Middle School students sickened by One Chip Challenge Holliston Middle School students sickened by One Chip Challenge 00:39

HOLLISTON - Ten middle school students were sent home in "physical distress" after their principal said they did the One Chip Challenge at school Monday.

It happened at Robert Adams Middle School in Holliston. Principal David Jordan said all the students who ate or touched the chip were monitored by the school nurse and picked up by families. The school nurse recommended all the kids go to the emergency room.

The school is reminding all students that the One Chip Challenge is very dangerous and not only causes mouth and throat pain but could also lead to a heart attack and esophageal damage.

Superintendent Dr. Susan Kustka is asking students to not bring the spicy chips, made by Paqui, to school. Jordan also asked parents to talk with their children about the risks that come with social media challenges.

Paqui recently asked for stores and websites to stop selling the chips after a Worcester teen died last week after doing the One Chip Challenge. Family members said 14-year-old Harris Wolobah was healthy and had no known allergies and an autopsy has been done to determine an official cause of death.