How to get free 7-Eleven Slurpees, Subway sandwiches on July 11
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Not to one-up 7-Eleven's tweet, but there are four words that matter today: free sandwiches, free slurpees.
It's July 11 again, and participating 7-Eleven stores are giving out free small Slurpees today only to celebrate the chain's 96th birthday.
There are some extra freebies on the 7-Eleven app too.
Match your free drink with a free sandwich from Subway
To go along with your Slurpee, how about a free lunch?
For a short time July 11, Subway stores are giving away 1 million six-inch subs to show off the chain's new deli-sliced meats.
According to Subway's website, participating stores are giving away the six-inch subs to the first 50 customers who ask.
The promotion is available in the restaurant only.
