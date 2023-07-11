How to get free 7-Eleven Slurpees, Subway sandwiches on July 11

7-Eleven, Subway have freebies today 7-Eleven, Subway have freebies today 00:29

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Not to one-up 7-Eleven's tweet, but there are four words that matter today: free sandwiches, free slurpees.

only two words matter today: FREE SLURPEEEEEEEEEEE — 7-ELEVEn (@7eleven) July 11, 2023

It's July 11 again, and participating 7-Eleven stores are giving out free small Slurpees today only to celebrate the chain's 96th birthday.

There are some extra freebies on the 7-Eleven app too.

Match your free drink with a free sandwich from Subway

To go along with your Slurpee, how about a free lunch?

For a short time July 11, Subway stores are giving away 1 million six-inch subs to show off the chain's new deli-sliced meats.

According to Subway's website, participating stores are giving away the six-inch subs to the first 50 customers who ask.

The promotion is available in the restaurant only.