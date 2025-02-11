Big Al Sams, Good Day reporter, dies

We have some sad news to share about a wonderful member of the Good Day family.

Big Al, a fantastic and fun part of the Good Day weekend show, has died at the age of 55.

Big Al – whose name was Alvin Sams – was part of Northern California television and radio for more than 25 years.

Anyone who watched Big Al knows he loved being out in the community, focusing on positive stories in neighborhoods all over Northern California.

His family tells us he thought it was an honor to be on Good Day.

One of Big Al's favorite charities was Miracle University, a high school mentoring program aimed at keeping students in Sacramento County from dropping out. Anyone who would like to donate to the organization in Big Al's memory can do so here.

It was an honor to have such a caring and talented man as Big Al on our team. We will have a tribute to Big Al and all of his great work on Sunday morning.

Rest in peace, Big Al.