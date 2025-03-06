Watch CBS News
How to watch the memorial service for Good Day reporter Big Al Sams

By Good Day Staff

CBS Sacramento

Alvin "Big Al" Sams will be remembered at a memorial service on Thursday.

The service is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Center of Praise Ministries at 2223 Capitol Avenue in Sacramento. The public is invited to attend the service, but Good Day will also be streaming the service on this page.

Big Al was a part of Northern California television and radio for more than 25 years before his death at the age of 55 in February.

One of Big Al's favorite charities was Miracle University. A donation page has been set up in Big Al's memory. 

