Holidays: Fighting Fraud
CBSNews.com looks at the dangers consumers face this holiday season and how they can protect themselves
How to avoid falling for counterfeit goods
Uncle Sam stops tons of fake products and services every day, but plenty still make it to the marketplace -- here's how to spot a ripoff
-
The new front on fraud? Your credit card
As tech-savvy thieves target your credit card data, everyone from the U.S. Secret Service to Apple is fighting back
-
This fraud may be "friendly," but costs are high
As the holiday season gears up, an emerging kind of online fraud poses risks to merchants and consumers alike
-
'Tis the season to avoid credit card fraud
As the busy holiday shopping season gears up, a few simple measures are often enough to keep consumers safe
-
How can holiday shoppers protect themselves from fraud?
Jennifer Leach, a consumer education specialist with the Federal Trade Commission, talks to CBS News Reporter Paula Reid about keeping your identity and your money safe during the holiday season.
-
Buyers beware: How holiday shoppers can protect against fraud
A Federal Trade Commission consumer expert has some tips on keeping your money and identity safe during the holidays
-
Don't fall for this online shopping scam
Consumer watchdog warns that fraudsters are targeting people who use major retailers' websites
-
5 Cyber Monday tips for hacker-proof shopping
Security experts offer some surprising ways to stay one step ahead of the hackers
-
Charity fraud: How to protect yourself
What you should know before opening your hearts and wallets this holiday season
-
-
You'd better watch out...T'is the season for scams
Crooks know when consumers are in money-spending mode, and they've got lots of ways to get their share
-
Beware holiday travel scams
Travel editor Peter Greenberg offers tips to help you avoid being taken for a ride
-
Keeping crooks away as you holiday shop online
Check out these expert tips to help you steer clear of fraud, "phishing" and identity theft
-
Got a charge for $9.84 on your credit card? Beware
If you've got a charge for $9.84 on your credit card statement, there's a good chance you're the victim of a pervasive fraud targeting millions of people
-
How to avoid the "bah humbug" of holiday scams
Experts say swindlers will be out in force this holiday season -- here's how to protect yourself
-
FBI: Online ad fraud costs millions
Scams involving big-ticket items sold online lead to thousands of complaints and major financial losses
-
Holiday shoppers may bypass breached retailers
Recent hacking incidents at some big chains have many consumers saying they'll be reluctant to shop there this season
-
7 scams that just won't die
As much of a joke as those Nigerian-prince-email scams have become, people sadly fall for them
-
Hospital operator reveals cyberattack on patient records
Community Health, which owns, leases or operates 206 hospitals in 29 states, says the attack may have happened in April or June
-
7 tips for stronger passwords -- and why you may not need them
After the latest hacking attack, it's time to upgrade your passwords or try one of these alternatives
-
New technology offers alternatives to passwords
With another major Internet security breach revealed, experts are again advising users to change their passwords. CNET.com’s Sumi Das reports on how to better manage your passwords to keep them safe, and looks at technology that could soon replace them.
-
After massive password theft, renewed focus on cyber crime
Security analysts are concerned the Russian crime ring behind an Internet security breach could ultimately sell the stolen personal data, exposing bank accounts and leading to identity theft. Jeff Pegues reports.
-
Russian crime ring allegedly steals 1 billion usernames, passwords
In the largest known online security breach to date, at least 420,000 websites were hacked by a central Russian crime ring. CNET.com editor-at-large Tim Stevens joins the "CBS This Morning" co-hosts to discuss the severity of the situation.
-
Largest ever username and password collection stolen by hackers
A security firm found that Russian hackers have stolen the largest known collection of username and passwords
-
Why are fraudsters targeting your child's identity?
What the "blank slate" of a child's Social Security card offers identity thieves