How identity thieves stay ahead of the law Identity theft poses a major challenge to the criminal justice system. And as identity thieves get more creative and technologically savvy, the consequences can be a lot more damaging than just a few charges on a credit card. Marie-Helen Maras, associate professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice and the author of "Computer Forensics: Cybercriminals, Laws and Evidence," tells CBS News why these kinds of crimes are so difficult to solve.