"Civil War 2" trends on Twitter after Trump post
While some joked about signing up for "Civil War 2" others pointed out how dangerous it was for the president to incite war via Twitter
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff talk with Scott Pelley about the impeachment inquiry of President Trump
Three House chairmen wrote to Giuliani demanding he turn over records about his work on Ukraine
But Americans are divided on whether President Trump's actions deserve impeachment, while Republicans back him
The interviews will be part of a report by Scott Pelley detailing the inquiry, Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET and 7:00 p.m. PT on CBS
At private event, president says he wants to know "who gave the whistleblower the information" on his call with Ukrainian leader at center of an impeachment firestorm
Over 90% of Democrats in the House now support impeachment proceedings or have signaled they are open to supporting impeachment proceedings against President Trump
The formal impeachment inquiry has to do with President Trump's alleged pressure of the Ukrainian president to investigate Joe Biden
Barr asked Mr. Trump to call Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to alert him that the attorney general would be reaching out, a department official said
Two congressional Republicans announced Monday that they wouldn't return to office in 2020, albeit for very different reasons
Three House committees issued a subpoena demanding documents related to Rudy Giuliani's attempts to pressure the Ukrainian government
The New York Republican was one of President Trump's earliest supporters
Mac Thornberry is the sixth House Republican from the Texas delegation to forego re-election in 2020
The move comes as the president faces increased pressure from an impeachment inquiry over his call with Ukraine's president
Companies including JPMorgan, Tesla and Walmart would be among the hardest hit by the proposed tax
Serhiy Leshchenko tells CBS News that Ukraine's president also knew that U.S. military aid to his country was at stake
