2020 Sunday Trail Markers: Biden leads field in CBS News poll
CBS News' Battleground Tracker poll shows Biden leading the field, with Warren, Harris and Sanders close behind
CBS News' Battleground Tracker poll shows Biden leading the field, with Warren, Harris and Sanders close behind
Four Democratic candidates won't make it to the debate stage this time around
Sen. Bernie Sanders sought to explain and defend his political ideology – democratic socialism
After campaigning throughout the Hawkeye state Tuesday, President Trump and Joe Biden each have one event in Iowa on Tuesday evening
In a year when Democrats seem focused on electability, a key test for candidates will be convincing voters they are up to the task of beating President trump
President Trump is fighting against the release of his financial records in court
The president's chief-of-staff could be heard coughing during Trump's ABC News interview
The state is looking to expand the state's earned income tax credit
The justices' action keeps the high-profile case off the court's election-year calendar and orders state judges to take a new look at the dispute
The 2020 presidential candidate admitted his "gaydar" doesn't work that well, so he can't tell which specific presidents were gay
He said he changed his campaign schedule to go back to South Bend to speak to reporters. He called on ay witnesses to the shooting to come forward
His campaign's own polling shows him trailing Biden 39% to 55% in Pennsylvania, 41% to 51% in Wisconsin, and by 7 points in Florida
CBS News' Battleground Tracker poll shows Biden leading the field, with Warren, Harris and Sanders close behind
Israel is hoping the rebranded "Ramat Trump" — Hebrew for "Trump Heights" — will encourage a wave of residents to vastly expand it
"Should we do away with it? I think that's where current people have to make a decision," retired Army Gen. Keith Alexander said Friday
The New York Times reported that Pentagon and intelligence officials avoid giving the president detailed briefings on measures against Russia because they fear he may compromise information
The U.S. has accused the government in Tehran of staging attacks against civilian oil tankers in the Middle East last week
Sixty-nine percent of Democrats want the party's candidates to talk about defeating Trump, the CBS News Battleground Tracker poll finds
Last week, the U.S. accused the Iranian government of attacking two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, an important waterway near the Arabian Peninsula
Leaked screenshots showed him reportedly using the N-word and writing, "Kill all the F***ING JEWS"
Former communications director tells CBS News Linda Collins-Smith was "good friends" with woman charged in her death
The Top Dog crew caught the massive fish at a tournament in North Carolina
Dr. Seuss was inspired by a Monterey Cypress to create the fictionalized "Truffula trees" in "The Lorax"
President Trump is fighting against the release of his financial records in court
In a year when Democrats seem focused on electability, a key test for candidates will be convincing voters they are up to the task of beating President trump
President Trump is fighting against the release of his financial records in court
The president's chief-of-staff could be heard coughing during Trump's ABC News interview
The state is looking to expand the state's earned income tax credit
The justices' action keeps the high-profile case off the court's election-year calendar and orders state judges to take a new look at the dispute
Evidence is growing that hundreds of women and girls are sold into prostitution in China
The U.S. Geological Survey says a strong earthquake has hit Sichuan province in southwestern China
The former president had been imprisoned since a military coup in 2013
Some U.S. organizers told CBS News that French authorities allegedly made comments like, "It's not the real World Cup … it's just the women"
The Toronto Raptors are celebrating their 2019 NBA championship
The match between Team U.K., led by Corden, and Team USA, led by Michelle Obama, will air Monday night
What's the highest-grossing movie of all time? It might be one of your favorites
Dr. Seuss was inspired by a Monterey Cypress to create the fictionalized "Truffula trees" in "The Lorax"
In one tweet, Simpson said he wanted to set the record straight on the Khloe Kardashian rumors: "She's not mine."
The Oscar-winner returns in Season 2 as the patriarch of a powerful family of ranchers fighting to keep their land and legacy
Musk's account is still listed as active, however, and he changed his display name to "Daddy DotCom" on Father's Day
In a line: Money, more money, different kinds of money, and, oh, yes, ever more data on its massive bank of users
An altered video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that falsely showed her slurring her words has been viewed more than 3 million times
One of the bestselling video games of all time has no guns or blood, just chunky building blocks – a virtual Lego universe that has found its way into classrooms
Cybersecurity experts are concerned that because AI has never been cheaper or easier to use, deepfake videos will be deployed by a diverse set of hackers during the 2020 election
NASA's project aims to bring human beings back to the moon by 2024
Ice Age beast was between the ages of 2 and 4 when it died and was preserved in the permafrost
NOAA scientists say 98% of the dolphins that stranded themselves along the Gulf Coast have died
Hopefully, it finds some aliens sporting Vulcan salutes next
Judy Lehmberg explains how a misunderstanding by this classical musical newbie relates to imagery of animals on an unspoiled Earth
Action by owner Hometown Food action involves about 4,620 cases of product tied to Archer Daniels Midland mill in Buffalo, New York
The study was conducted by the Center for Injury Research at Nationwide Children's Hospital
According to data from the World Health Organization, 41,000 measles cases were reported from January to June 2018 across 53 European countries
Since 2002, almost 2 out of 3 firefighters who died in the line of duty died of cancer, as today's fires produce an ever-more toxic brew of chemicals, yet many sickened first responders are being denied workers' comp benefits
When Maryanne Perry lost her health insurance coverage, she discovered a $50 copay would jump to $1,000 a month
Some transgender customers report trouble when showing an ID with a name or gender that doesn't match their appearance
Musk's account is still listed as active, however, and he changed his display name to "Daddy DotCom" on Father's Day
In a line: Money, more money, different kinds of money, and, oh, yes, ever more data on its massive bank of users
Action by owner Hometown Food action involves about 4,620 cases of product tied to Archer Daniels Midland mill in Buffalo, New York
The state is looking to expand the state's earned income tax credit
Twenty-five years ago today, Jeff Mailes was in the KCAL 9 helicopter following O.J. Simpson's white Ford Bronco through the Los Angeles freeways. Mailes spoke to CBSN about his experience and his thoughts on the chase a quarter-century later.
Former communications director tells CBS News Linda Collins-Smith was "good friends" with woman charged in her death
Stephen Bratton has been charged with repeatedly molesting a teenage family member
Police say all victims were in their teens and 20's and no arrests have been made
Authorities say Kenneth French, 32, attacked an off-duty Los Angeles police officer inside a Southern California Costcto warehouse store Friday night
NASA's project aims to bring human beings back to the moon by 2024
Hopefully, it finds some aliens sporting Vulcan salutes next
Scientists hope to study the Taurid meteor shower closely, in hopes of better predicting the risk of a future impact
The three Radarsat satellites will monitor resources and the effects of climate change across Canada
NASA has a message for space lovers this month: Look up
He calls himself the "World's Best Father," and he's got the pictures of himself and his daughter, Alice, to prove it
Forbes has updated their billionaires list, detailing the richest people around the world.
See Broadway stars walk the red carpet at Radio City Music Hall in New York City at the 73rd Annual Tony Awards
At Jake Patterson's sentencing hearing, prosecutors showed a select few evidence photos to the court and asked that Patterson be sentenced to life in prison for the murders of Jayme Closs' parents and the 13-year-old's kidnapping
It's summertime - time for music at festivals and venues across the country
Twenty-five years ago today, Jeff Mailes was in the KCAL 9 helicopter following O.J. Simpson's white Ford Bronco through the Los Angeles freeways. Mailes spoke to CBSN about his experience and his thoughts on the chase a quarter-century later.
Heiress and fashion designer Gloria Vanderbilt has died. The mother of "60 Minutes" contributor and CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was 95 years old. Marc Liverman takes a look back at her life and legacy.
Egypt's former president, Mohammed Morsi, the Muslim Brotherhood leader who rose to office in the country's first free elections in 2012 and was ousted a year later by the military, has died. He was 67.
A report in The New York Times says the U.S. is escalating its cyber responses to Russia by targeting its power grid. The report highlights how the U.S. military may be acting to counter Moscow's aggression in cyberspace. CBS News intelligence and national security reporter Olivia Gazis joins CBSN to discuss the report.
Gloria Vanderbilt has died at the age of 95 after being diagnosed with cancer. She first became famous as an heiress, then made her mark as a fashion designer, author, artist, actress and an icon. Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green have more.