Skyrocketing electric bills are "top priority," Texas governor says
Texas Governor Greg Abbott says there will be a moratorium on power disconnects as residents recoup from a deadly winter storm that crippled the state's infrastructure.
The lawsuit claims Cristian Pavon died of hypothermia and cites the power company and the grid operator for gross negligence.
The declaration will allocate federal funding to help create temporary housing, repair homes and cover uninsured property losses for individuals in 77 Texas counties.
"The toilet and water had been off for 24 hours. The sinks are dirty. It's just nasty. It's just not right — it's like we're not even human," one inmate told CBS News.
Millions are under boil water notices while tens of thousands don't have power, down from a peak of about 4 million.
Millions of Americans in the South are spending another night in freezing temperatures without clean water and food.
Meteorologists saw this extreme winter weather coming weeks in advance. Here's what is causing it.
Millions of Texans were under boil water notices Friday, and in many homes, taps were dry.
Some 4 million customers were without power in Texas this week. The top official at the state's power grid said it could have been worse.
The president said he'll sign the major disaster declaration Friday, which will unlock more FEMA resources for Texas.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is from New York, but the congresswoman is focusing on Texas this week after a storm left millions without power.
Hot-weather infrastructure and an isolated power grid have left the state unprepared for extreme weather.
The Republican senator returned home Thursday afternoon.
Nearly half of Texas residents don't have access to clean, running water.
Among the deceased animals was 58-year-old Violet, who was the sanctuary's oldest chimp.
An Austin hospital had to transport the most in-need patients to other facilities.
Families in Houston and all over Texas were doing anything to stay warm. Hospitals treated hundreds for exposure to the cold and for carbon monoxide poisoning as Texans fired up generators and stayed in their cars to keep warm.
Millions are without power as a large swath of the state is under yet another winter storm warning.
Conservative politicians are blaming renewable energy for Texas' catastrophic power failures. The state's electric grid operator and independent experts say otherwise.
"No one owes you [or] your family anything; nor is it the local government's responsibility to support you during trying times like this!" said the former mayor.
The cold weather and lack of power have led to a rise in 911 calls and hospitalizations. Here's how to help.
More than 2.5 million Texas homes and businesses are still without power and at least 24 people have been killed so far as a second winter storm targets the East Coast.
Some of its stores also are opening later and closing earlier because of the dangerous ice storms wreaking havoc in the state.
Anger in Texas over power outages during record winter freeze continued to mount as millions in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering.
Volunteers are racing to save the state's sea turtles as thousands suffer from hypothermia.
The leases to the Wollman Rink and the Lasker Rink will be terminated on February 26 to allow time for the Trump Organization to move out.
"This has taken a tragic toll on the United States, but we should be optimistic, in my view," Gottlieb said.
The following is a transcript of an interview with Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price that aired Sunday, February 21, 2021, on "Face the Nation."
The following is a transcript of an interview with former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb that aired February 21, 2021, on "Face the Nation."
The following is a transcript of an interview with national security adviser Jake Sullivan that aired Sunday, February 21, 2021, on "Face the Nation."
The following is a transcript of an interview with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner that aired Sunday, February 21, 2021, on "Face the Nation."
Pottinger said the head of China's CDC was unaware the coronavirus was spreading until late December 2019.
The following is a transcript of an interview with former deputy national security adviser Matt Pottinger that aired February 21, 2021, on "Face the Nation."
"We have got to overcome this. We have to. Not just as a party. But as a country. We cannot allow this," McCain said.
He was a mystery who intrigued thousands – a man who hiked almost the entire length of the Appalachian Trail, living completely off the grid, only to be found dead in a tent in Florida, with no identification. Who was he?
For about 100 years starting in the late 1850s, it was the final resting place for 37,000 Black residents of Washington — including many of its most prominent citizens.
Community leaders and health care workers explore the roots of vaccine skepticism, and the challenges of getting them to the people who need it the most.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Sunday that every adult in the country should get the first coronavirus vaccine by July 31.
95-year-old Friedrich Karl Berger guarded prisoners at a Neuengamme sub-camp near Meppen, Germany during the Holocaust, and continues to receive German pension for his "wartime service."
The baby, who weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce, is Princess Eugenie's first child and is 11th in line to the British throne.
His arrest and imprisonment have fueled a huge wave of protests across Russia. Authorities responded with a sweeping crackdown, detaining about 11,000 people.
The following is a transcript of an interview with Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price that aired Sunday, February 21, 2021, on "Face the Nation."
The following is a transcript of an interview with former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb that aired February 21, 2021, on "Face the Nation."
The following is a transcript of an interview with national security adviser Jake Sullivan that aired Sunday, February 21, 2021, on "Face the Nation."
"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week, including radio host Rush Limbaugh and bandleader Johnny Pacheco.
The Academy Award-winning actress, getting Oscar buzz for her performance in "Pieces of a Woman," talks about channeling her childhood, and the magic of "jamming" with other actors.
Academy Award-winning actress Ellen Burstyn has gifted audiences with a host of exquisite performances, from "The Last Picture Show," "The Exorcist" and "Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore," to her latest, "Pieces of a Woman," for which she's getting even more Oscar buzz, potentially becoming the oldest nominated actress ever. Correspondent Nancy Giles talks with Burstyn about channeling her childhood; playing complex characters; and the magic of "jamming" with other actors.
The majestic red spruce growing in the Val Di Fiemme of Italy's Dolomites has been prized by instrument makers for centuries.
Alex Trebek's wardrobe from "Jeopardy!" is being donated to a nonprofit where men who've struggled with homelessness, incarceration or addiction can suit up for a shot at redemption. Adriana Diaz has more.
The $2.4 billion Perseverance rover is on a mission to search for signs of past life and collect Martian rock samples for return to Earth.
Last year was the first time the U.S. got more power from renewable energy than from coal.
Despite a botched initial rollout, Americans are hungry for COVID-19 vaccine information, Google data show.
Perseverance will have to land on Mars without the help of mission control — NASA scientists call it the "seven minutes of terror."
Manatee County Commissioner Misty Servia said a deal bypassed county protocol, allowing a select group of residents to go the front of the vaccine line.
Engineers say the rover is healthy and operating normally after its hair-raising descent to the surface.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Sunday that every adult in the country should get the first coronavirus vaccine by July 31.
Pottinger said the head of China's CDC was unaware the coronavirus was spreading until late December 2019.
Community leaders and health care workers explore the roots of vaccine skepticism, and the challenges of getting them to the people who need it the most.
Manatee County Commissioner Misty Servia said a deal bypassed county protocol, allowing a select group of residents to go the front of the vaccine line.
Americans may still have options if they didn't receive a payment in the first two rounds of emergency relief.
Some Houston-area residents are reporting "outrageous prices" on food and other necessities, local officials say.
Delivery giant rerouting vaccine doses through other states after winter storm disrupts its main hub in Tennessee.
Herbert Washington alleges McDonald's has not allowed Black owners to buy locations in affluent communities.
"Drivers are in a position of subordination and dependency to Uber," the Supreme Court's 7 judges said in their unanimously ruling.
Clues left behind solved the mystery of a deadly attack on the family of a federal judge and rival men's rights attorney.
A lawyer is gunned down at his California home by a killer posing as a deliveryman. Days later, another deadly ambush at the home of a federal judge in N.J.
Police respond to a call from a man claiming an intruder brutally attacked him and his wife, but everything changes after the wife tells her side of the story.
Prosecutors have charged more than 235 people for their alleged roles in the riot.
Federal prosecutors announced a nine-person indictment of Oath Keepers militia members, including new charges for six who were recently arrested and charged Friday.
The Cygnus cargo ship is loaded with more than 8,000 pounds of supplies and equipment.
Engineers say the rover is healthy and operating normally after its hair-raising descent to the surface.
"Hello, world. My first look at my forever home," the rover tweeted upon arrival.
The $2.4 billion Perseverance rover is on a mission to search for signs of past life and collect Martian rock samples for return to Earth.
Never before have humans brought a piece of another planet back to Earth. "If it sounds complicated, it is," a top NASA scientist said. "If it sounds extreme, it most certainly is."
Two men are shot and killed at their homes 2,800 miles apart by a man delivering a package – how a car full of clues helped solve the murders.
An unusual winter weather pattern brought snow to places that rarely see it.
Mike Reuschel told police he and his wife Sue had been stabbed by an intruder, but she later told police her husband was the real assailant.
There have been some super games since 1967, but which one is the best?
It was the end of the road for "Supernatural," "Hawaii Five-0," "Modern Family" and more.
Ted Koppel sits down with community leaders and healthcare workers to explore the roots of COVID-19 vaccine skepticism. Plus: Seth Doane speaks to Paolo Fazioli; Chip Reid reports on the Columbian Harmony Cemetery in Washington, D.C.; Nancy Giles interviews Academy Award-winning actress Ellen Burstyn; Nicholas Thompson of The Atlantic Magazine tells the tale of the man who went by the name "Mostly Harmless"; Steve Hartman tells the story of a Pizza Hut deliveryman who got a big tip; Lee Cowan sits down with Cindy McCain; and David Sedaris on his trip to the Apple Store.
Tens of millions of Americans believe QAnon's core -- and false -- theory that an evil cabal of Satan-worshipping elites commits atrocities against children and controls much of the world. Where does this movement stand and who has it impacted? Lesley Stahl reports.
Assad and his regime may never be prosecuted for the acts of terror he perpetrated against his own people during Syria's civil war. Scott Pelley reports on the effort to gather and maintain the evidence against Assad.
Judge Esther Salas was in her New Jersey home when a gunman targeting Salas opened fire on her family, killing her son and wounding her husband. Now she's fighting for better protection of judges. Bill Whitaker reports.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott gave an update Sunday to address how the state is dealing with the ongoing crises of skyrocketing energy bills, food shortages and lack of access to water after deadly winter weather crippled the state's infrastructure. Watch Abbott's press conference.