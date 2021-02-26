Watch Live: Biden and first lady visit Texas after devastating winter storm ravaged the state

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden are visiting Houston, Texas, on Friday to survey the damage from the recent historic storm that caused dozens of deaths and extensive property damage.

The president will meet with Republican Governor Greg Abbott, who has been criticized for his response to the storm, which left millions without power, heat and water for several days. Republican Senator John Cornyn will also meet with Mr. Biden in Houston.

Mr. Biden is scheduled to tour an emergency operations center while the first lady visits a food bank in Houston to package food and water. The president will then join the first lady at the Houston Food Bank for a tour and to meet volunteers. Mr. Biden will deliver remarks later on Friday at the FEMA vaccination facility at NRG Stadium in Houston.

How to watch President Biden's visit to Texas today

What: President Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit Texas in the wake of a historic storm

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Thursday that the purpose of Mr. Biden's visit was to get relief to suffering Texans as quickly as possible.

"He views it as an issue where he's eager to get relief, to tap into all the resources in the federal government, to make sure the people of Texas know we're thinking about them, we're fighting for them, and we're going to continue working on this as they're recovering," Psaki said.

Mr. Biden declared a major disaster in Texas last week.