"Texas miracle died in Uvalde": Mysterious billboards urge people not to move to Texas

Mystery S.F. billboard links Uvalde massacre to Texas residency Mystery S.F. billboard links Uvalde massacre to Texas residency 02:05

A billboard recently put up in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood referencing the recent school massacre in Uvalde, Texas has people wondering who put it up and why, CBS Bay Area's Reed Cowan reports.

Featuring an ominous-looking man in a hoodie and sunglasses, the sign reads, "The Texas miracle died in Uvalde. Don't move to Texas."

CBS Bay Area spotted the billboard as the massacre was making national headlines again. The Uvalde schools police chief was fired this week in the wake of sharp criticism of his department's response to the May shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

A billboard with the messages "The Texas Miracle Died in Uvalde" and "Don't move to Texas" located in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood, August 25, 2022. CBS

Sophia Roane is a Texas teacher who recently moved to San Francisco, one of two California cities where the billboard looms large. Another one was reportedly spotted in Los Angeles.

CBS Bay Area saw her taking a picture of the sign to send back to her family in Texas.

"I stopped and took a picture because it's Texas. I'm from Austin. You have to be strong in your messaging. This is so important. These are kids, these are elementary school kids," Roane said.

Across the street, CBS Bay Area chatted with Jamal Abraham, who works at a lube oil and filter shop. Abraham says his customers are curious.

"They're asking who did it, how long has it been up. And I'm curious to know as well," Abraham said. "Don't move to Texas - that's a pretty bold statement."

CBS Bay Area reached out to the sign company whose name is associated with the billboard to see who paid for it and why. The company hadn't replied as of Thursday evening.