Pope Francis: "Climate change at this moment is a road to death"
Pope Francis has often spoken up about the alarming impact of climate change and urges countries that can "make the most difference" to help create awareness and take action.
Pope Francis tells Norah O'Donnell about the role of communication media and its lasting impact on young people in a historic interview airing on CBS.
Norah O'Donnell sat down with Pope Francis and asked the pontiff about many contemporary issues, including social media's impact on young people. The historic conversation aired Sunday on "60 Minutes" and more will air Monday in a prime-time special on CBS.
Pope Francis, during a rare interview from the Vatican, urged acceptance, saying, "The Gospel is for everyone."
In a rare conversation with Norah O'Donnell, Pope Francis talked about Catholics in Gaza and the legacy he hopes to leave in the Catholic Church.
In a rare interview, Pope Francis answers questions on global conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, migrants in the U.S., sexual abuse in the church, and more during a conversation with Norah O'Donnell.
Join Norah O'Donnell for a rare, private tour inside St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City, the largest church in the world. Watch Sunday's 60 Minutes for a wide-ranging conversation with Pope Francis and tune in Monday, May 20, for a Primetime special, "Pope Francis: The First", on CBS.
In a historic interview from the Vatican, Pope Francis sat down with "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell to discuss a range of issues, including the criticism he's faced for trying to make the church more inclusive. The pope's full interview will air on "60 Minutes" on Sunday, May 19, 2024.
Norah O'Donnell's conversation with Pope Francis is the first interview of a pope with an American TV network. The 87-year-old pontiff speaks about the Israel-Hamas war and Ukraine. They also touch on the church's handling of sexual abuse scandals and the migrant crisis on the U.S.-Mexico border. The interview airs this Sunday on "60 Minutes."
There are conservative bishops who oppose Pope Francis’ efforts to revisit teachings and traditions. He says, “Conservative is one who clings to something and does not want to see beyond that.”
In an exclusive interview with CBS News' Norah O'Donnell, Pope Francis called for "negotiated peace" in Ukraine and Gaza, noting the devastating effects war has on children.
