Arizona police say racial bias training is "absolute worst" they've ever had
"You don't care about me and you don't care about the citizens," one officer said. "You care about putting on this little show."
CBS News contacted more than 150 police departments in big cities across the country as part of a year-long look into policing in America
Subway joins Dunkin', Tim Hortons, and Del Taco with Beyond Meat offerings
The 2020 candidate is speaking at the historic Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina
The president told reporters there's a strong appetite in Congress for expanded background checks
"There will never be a moment for the rest of our lives when we will forget each and every victim of this senseless tragedy," the family wrote
The bundled streaming service is on par or less than some competing plans, such as Netflix's premium $15.99 service
Mario Avila said a 20-foot bull shark grabbed a hold of his left arm and almost killed him
Chaos ensured as people mistook the sounds for gunfire and fled, in the wake of weekend's mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton
Although the department says implicit bias training is mandatory, two members of the department said they've never received it
Connor Betts was studying psychology in college and that's why, at first, she didn't think much of his fascination with violence
This week, on "Intelligence Matters," Michael Morell talks with national security expert Michael Allen about the El Paso mass shooting and the role of the intelligence community in domestic terrorism
Kim Kardashian West and other celebrities had lobbied for release of Cyntoia Brown, who said she was a 16-year-old sex-trafficking victim when she killed a man in 2004
Long Beach police scheduled extra patrols in high visibility areas following a string of fatal mass shootings in the U.S. in recent day
Judge Amy Berman Jackson dropped the second count, but Craig still faces charges on the first
"There will never be a moment for the rest of our lives when we will forget each and every victim of this senseless tragedy," the family wrote
Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke goes at it with Trump, as does his successor, Victoria Escobar
Car bombing at police building in Afghan capital left at least 14 dead and scores wounded even as "excellent progress" is reported in U.S.-Taliban peace talks
Three years after an on-pad explosion, SpaceX got a second Israeli satellite into orbit Thursday night
Site known for its far-right users and disturbing content briefly reappeared Tuesday before going down again, but a slow-loading Dark Web alternative lives on
Huntsman leaves his post with the State Department after having twice served as a U.S. ambassador
Private jet had just touched down on its way to next stop of musician's Beautiful Trauma tour in Denmark
Politicians, actors, writers, musicians and fans are paying tribute to author Toni Morrison, who died Monday after a brief illness. She was 88 years old. The Nobel Laureate's influence went far beyond the world of books. Michelle Miller reports.
Acclaimed author Toni Morrison, who is known for novels such as "Beloved" and "The Bluest Eye" has died. Morrison was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1993. Michelle Miller takes a look back at her life and legacy.
Photographer Tyler Mitchell was the first African American to ever shoot a cover for Vogue
Nobel laureate and Pulitzer Prize-winner Toni Morrison, the author of such acclaimed works as "Song of Solomon," "Beloved," "Jazz," and "Love," died on Monday, August 5, 2019 at the age of 88. In this profile for "CBS Sunday Morning" which aired on April 4, 2004, the writer talked with correspondent Martha Teichner about her youth and education, and about the two most important things in her life: to mother her children, and to write.
President Trump blamed video games for the rise in gun violence, but research doesn't back up such claims
"When it comes to actual serious criminal violence, there's virtually no evidence that video games matter," Virginia Tech professor James Ivory told CBS News
If everyone scooted instead of driving, the air would be better off—but that's not what most people do
Saturn's rings have less than 100 million years to live — that's not a lot considering the planet itself is 4 billion years old
The Lost 52 Project found the missing submarine and also created 3D images of the shipwreck
The astrophysicist tweeted that, "often our emotions respond more to spectacle than to data" in the wake of two mass shooting that left at least 29 dead
Drugmaker Norvartis could face criminal penalties over faulty data behind gene therapy Zolgensma, priced at $2.1 million
"If mental illness were the driving factor, we would expect the countries with highest suicide rates to have higher rates of public mass shootings. That's not what we see."
The procedure involves removing part of a patient's ovaries, freezing the tissue, then re-implanting the tissue later in life
More than 40 medical organizations have joined forces to address the 40,000 firearm-related deaths that occur each year – a public health epidemic, they say, that needs preventive medicine
The mosquito has wreaked havoc on the world, killing as many as 50 billion people over the course of human existence
High-end retailer is another victim of shifting retail trends, as well as high rents in tony neighborhoods
China's move to cut off purchases of U.S. agricultural products is a "body blow" for farmers
A millionaire accused of killing his wife is expected in court in California Wednesday after more than four years on the run. Peter Chadwick vanished after he was accused of murder, but was caught in Mexico on Sunday. Prosecutors will ask a judge to deny bail. Tracy Smith reports.
A woman who says she was a 16-year-old sex trafficking victim when she killed a man left prison early Wednesday morning. Cyntoia Brown, now 31, was granted an early release from her life sentence in January. That followed support from celebrities, including Rihanna and LeBron James. Errol Barnett reports.
For the first time since Saturday’s El Paso shooting, we're hearing from the parents of the suspect. In a statement to the Wall Street Journal, the family wrote: "Patrick's actions were apparently influenced and informed by people we do not know, and from ideas and beliefs we do not accept or condone." Janet Shamlian reports.
Temple was accused of fatally shooting his wife, Belinda Temple, in the back of the head in their Katy, Texas home in 1999
NASA's Cassini spacecraft ended its historic exploration of Saturn in 2017 and, slowly but surely, scientists are learning more about the ringed planet. Data from the 13-year mission helped scientists determine Saturn's rings are much newer than the planet itself -- and they're disappearing.
Three years after a spectacular on-pad explosion that destroyed an Israeli communications satellite, SpaceX boosted a Falcon 9 rocket into orbit Thursday night. The satellite will provide broadcast, broadband and high-speed data services across Africa. Watch the launch here.
Scientists revealed an asteroid dubbed by some as a "city killer" came closer to the Earth than the moon this week
A traveling exhibition of gothic and occult art, sideshow performers, and bizarre specimens stopped outside Chicago, where CBS News photographer Jake Barlow took in the odd sights
America's first major landscaped public park, the 840-acre park in Manhattan welcomes more than 37 million visitors every year
A look at the cult slayings that shocked – and scared – America
Shows and movies you'll want to stream soon
Evidence from the scene of Pace University student DJ Henry’s fatal encounter with Officer Aaron Hess in Mount Pleasant, N.Y.
Listen to former NBA star Lorenzen Wright’s frantic 911 call made on the night in 2010 that he was murdered. Wright was unable to give his name or location as 11 gunshots are heard before the call cuts out. It took days for authorities to learn that it was Wright who made the call.
Prosecutor Paul Hagerman reads an affidavit about informant Jimmie Martin who claims he helped plan the murder of Lorenzen Wright. Martin is Sherra Wright’s cousin. Martin claims he wasn’t there the night of the murder, but says he did help clean up the crime scene.
On July 23, 2015, detectives with the Montgomery County Texas Constable's Office arrive at the Houston gym owned by Ramon Sosa and his wife, Lulu, to arrest Lulu on suspicion of plotting her husband's death.
A wealthy Hollywood producer is accused of murdering his girlfriend. Was he following the plot of his frightening novel? Correspondent Maureen Maher investigates Saturday, July 13 at 10/9c on CBS.
When Olga Kasian did not hear from her daughter Iana after several days, she began repeatedly calling 911. Concerned about Iana's well-being and her recent C-section, Kasian desperately asks police -- through the help of an Russian interpreter -- to enter the home her daughter shared with boyfriend Blake Leibel.