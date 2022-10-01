Rescuers continue search for Hurricane Ian survivors as storm remnants push north

Rescuers searched for survivors among the ruins of Florida's flooded homes from Hurricane Ian while authorities in South Carolina waited for daylight to assess damage from its strike there as the remnants of one of the strongest and costliest hurricanes to ever hit the U.S. continued to push north.

The powerful storm terrorized millions of people this week as it raked across Florida before making its second U.S. landfall in South Carolina on Friday. At least 23 people died due to the storm, according to the Florida Medical Examiners Commission.

As of Saturday morning, more than 1.2 million homes and businesses remained without power in Florida, and hundreds of thousands of outages were reported across the Carolinas and Virginia.

People trapped in hurricane-hit areas in North Port, Florida waiting for rescue teams on Sept. 30, 2022 in Florida. Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Distraught residents waded through knee-high water in Florida on Friday, salvaging what possessions they could from their flooded homes and loading them onto rafts and canoes.

"I want to sit in the corner and cry. I don't know what else to do," Stevie Scuderi said after shuffling through her mostly destroyed Fort Myers apartment, the mud in her kitchen clinging to her purple sandals.

In South Carolina, Ian's center came ashore near Georgetown, a small community along the Winyah Bay about 60 miles north of historic Charleston. The storm washed away parts of four piers along the coast, including two connected to the popular tourist town of Myrtle Beach.

The storm's winds when they hit the state were much weaker than during Ian's landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast earlier in the week. Authorities and volunteers there were still assessing the damage as shocked residents tried to make sense of what they just lived through.

Anthony Rivera, 25, said he had to climb through the window of his first floor apartment during the storm to carry his grandmother and girlfriend to the second floor. As they hurried to escape the rising water, the storm surge had washed a boat right up next to his apartment.

"That's the scariest thing in the world because I can't stop no boat," he said. "I'm not Superman."

Even though Ian has long passed over Florida, new problems continued to arise. A 14-mile stretch of Interstate 75 was closed late Friday in both directions in the Port Charlotte area because of the massive mount of water swelling the Myakka River.

Hurricane Ian has likely caused "well over $100 billion'' in damage, including $63 billion in privately insured losses, according to the disaster modeling firm Karen Clark & Co., which regularly issues flash catastrophe estimates. If those numbers are borne out, that would make Ian at least the fourth costliest hurricane in U.S. history.

A view from the area after Hurricane Ian hits Florida on Sept. 30, 2022 in North Port, Florida, United States. Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

In the Sarasota suburb of North Point, Florida, residents of the Country Club Ridge subdivision waded through waterlogged streets Friday. John Chihil solemnly towed a canoe and another small boat through the ankle-deep water.

"There's really not much to feel. It's an act of God, you know?" he said. "I mean, that's all you can do is pray and hope for a better day tomorrow."

Now weakened to a post-tropical cyclone, Ian was expected to move across central North Carolina on Saturday morning and reach south-central Virginia by the afternoon.