Democrats hope new voters flip North Carolina blue in 2020
North Carolina voted Republican in every recent presidential election except 2008, but most recently elected Democrat Roy Cooper as governor.
North Carolina voted Republican in every recent presidential election except 2008, but most recently elected Democrat Roy Cooper as governor.
A North Carolina mother is blasting law enforcement officers for their violent treatment of her son outside an emergency room during a mental health crisis.
The files were revealed for the first time in court filings last year as part of a legal challenge to North Carolina's state legislative districts.
A federal court in North Carolina announced that next week, a judge will formally block a state law requiring photo identification to vote.
Eleven of the 14 states that voted on Tuesday have been called by CBS News.
The former vice president's campaign national press secretary, Symone D. Sanders, rushed the stage during the altercation.
Sessions will likely face former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville in a runoff election
A broad coalition of support helped propel Biden to victory across the South, as well as states like Minnesota and Massachusetts.
Over 1,300 delegates are up for grabs in 14 states today — 30% of all pledged delegates available.
Congresswoman Liz Cheney also called for the full agreement to be made available for the American people to see.
Senator Ron Wyden accused the Trump administration of orchestrating a "cover-up" to spare Saudi officials embarrassment.
"The campaign files suit to publicly establish the truth and seek appropriate legal remedies for the harm caused by false reporting," the campaign said.
Trump discussed efforts to combat the coronavirus outbreak with a top U.S. expert on infectious diseases.
Arguments Wednesday in June Medical Services v. Russo will be the first abortion case the Supreme Court has heard since the additions of two conservative justices.