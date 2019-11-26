How the high cost of child care is affecting Iowa voters
With child care costs averaging at about $10,000 per year, many Iowans struggle to make ends meet. CBS News takes a look at how this affects caucus voters in Every State Has a Story.
CBS News' Natalie Brand traveled around Iowa speaking to farmers, environmental activists, business owners and the state's secretary of agriculture about extreme weather conditions and how those situations and climate change are impacting voters.
In less than 12 weeks, the presidential primary season officially begins. While it's expected to be a fierce contest on the Democratic side, some states are canceling their Republican primaries with an incumbent president on the ballot. That's not the case in Iowa. CBS News' Natalie Brand joins CBSN AM to discuss.
"I think there's a lot of passion," one student said. "I think a lot of people feel like we're at a crossroads we've never been at before."
This year, the perfect storm of bad weather and political tension is hitting the heartland
Trump allies on the ground in South Carolina, Nevada, Arizona and Kansas moved to cancel the 2020 primary contests
If a pie represented the wealth in the United States, nine pieces, or 90% of the pie, would go to the wealthiest 20% in the country.
Trump gets his highest ratings on the economy.
"If John Bolton testifies or doesn't testify it's not going to change the fundamental facts," he told Major Garrett on "The Takeout" this week.
The top U.S. diplomat, who was on the controversial July 25 phone call at the heart of the impeachment proceedings, is visiting the Ukrainian capital.
Joe Biden is contrasting himself with the competition...and he handed CBS News a copy of his talking points on Bernie Sanders' campaign.
Advice columnist E. Jean Carroll said she still has the dress from the day she alleges the president raped her and says his DNA may be on it.
With four days to go until Monday's Iowa caucuses, Buttigieg is ramping up his rhetoric and taking direct shots at two of his top rivals for the Democratic nomination.
The millennial veteran has acknowledged in recent weeks that he needs to "show versus tell" that he's the best candidate to face President Trump.
Bailey Warren has become the senator's star surrogate while she's held up in Washington.