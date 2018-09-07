Election Hacking
"Campaign 2018: Election Hacking" is a weekly series from CBS News and CNET about the cyberthreats and vulnerabilities of the 2018 midterm election
Latest
-
Why cybersecurity experts think we should trust midterm results
All elections are vulnerable to cyberattack, but according to the Department of Homeland Security and election officials, your vote is secure
-
Election hacking: Why experts think we should trust midterm election results
Voting machines, email networks, social media and critical infrastructure are all vulnerable to cyberattacks. Still experts are confident that your vote will be counted. Their biggest fear? Hacking will undermine citizens' faith and confidence in election results. CNET senior producer Dan Patterson joins CBSN to discuss.
-
DHS: Lot of "noise, garbage" from Russian media about U.S. election systems
Homeland Security official Christopher Krebs warns of ongoing disinformation campaigns aimed at causing distrust about the security of our vote
-
Election security Q&A: Would paper ballots be safer?
This week in "Campaign 2018: Election Hacking," CBS News and CNET answer some of the most pressing questions from viewers
-
Election security: Are paper ballots safer?
CNET senior producer Dan Patterson joins CBSN to answer some of the most common questions about how hackers are targeting election security and what we can do to protect the voting process.
-
These states are battling malware ahead of the midterms
Data captured in battleground states shows a dramatic increase of trojans, adware, and ransomware
-
How malware could disrupt midterm elections
Several battleground states have been targeted by ransomware and other cyberattacks in the weeks leading up to Election Day. CNET senior producer Dan Patterson joins CBSN with details.
-
How AI is creating new threats to election security
Big data and artificial intelligence will expose old vulnerabilities and create new methods of hacking campaigns
-
How hackers are using artificial intelligence to target campaigns
The Internet of Things and big data are changing the threats to election security. CNET senior producer Dan Patterson joins CBSN with details.
-
These are the hackers targeting the midterm election
Russia, China, Iran, and hacktivist groups are meddling with elections in the U.S. and around the world
-
How cyberattackers target elections
Several countries are building up their cyber capabilities both to protect their own interests and go on the offensive. CNET senior producer Dan Patterson joins CBSN to discuss how Russia, China, Iran and other threat actors are attempting to influence elections in the U.S. and around the world.
-
U.S. infrastructure vulnerable to cyberattacks designed to suppress voter turnout
The vulnerability is "the light you turn on. It's the water you drink. It's the toilets you flush"
-
How hackers could target a city's critical infrastructure on Election Day
In our series "Campaign 2018: Election Hacking," we examine the havoc that bad actors could potentially create by exploiting software flaws in critical infrastructure on Election Day. CNET senior producer Dan Patterson explains what that could look like and how cities could prevent such an attack.
-
The dark web is where hackers buy the tools to subvert elections
Lone-wolf hackers and nation-states use the encrypted internet to trade voter data and cyber-weapons
-
Voting machines are vulnerable to hackers
Cybersecurity experts say the goal is to undermine confidence in the U.S. electoral system.
-
How to hack the midterm election with social media
Coordinated social media influence campaigns may be the most effective method of meddling with elections
-
How hackers influence voters with social media
In our series "Campaign 2018: Election Hacking," we take a look at the growing role social media plays in swaying voters and how bad actors are using it to sow discord in the U.S. Leo Taddeo, chief information security officer of Cyxtera, and CNET's Dan Patterson have more on the growing threat.
-
Hackers use simplest tactics to target campaigns
How hackers target political campaigns with simple but sophisticated email attacks
-
Why hackers use phishing attacks on political campaigns
Hackers are turning to some deceptively simple tactics to target political campaigns. CNET senior producer Dan Patterson explains how campaigns can protect themselves against phishing in the first installment of our series, Campaign 2018: Election Hacking.
-
Election cybersecurity takes center stage at hacker convention in Las Vegas
Top intelligence officials are warning of pervasive efforts to interfere with the 2018 midterm elections. CNET senior producer Dan Patterson spoke with CBSN from the hacking convention Black Hat in Las Vegas about the potential new threats.
-
Sen. Claire McCaskill confirms unsuccessful Russian hacking attempt
The Missouri Democrat confirmed a Daily Beast report that Russia's GRU tried to break into her computer system last year
-
Top state election officials meet amid security concerns
Conference is sandwiched between indictments of 12 Russian military intelligence officers for alleged hacking and Trump's long-awaited talks with Putin
-
Russians relied on bitcoin to finance election hacking
12 Russians indicted for conspiracy to interfere in the 2016 presidential election used well-known tactics to penetrate computer systems
-
Intel chief Dan Coats says of cyberattacks, "We are at a critical point"
U.S. digital infrastructure "is literally under attack," and among state actors Russia is the "worst offender," Coats said Friday, as DOJ indicted 12 Russian intel officers in DNC hack
-
Why Russians indicted for hacking may never see the inside of a U.S. courtroom
12 Russians have been indicted for alleged hacking during the 2016 election
