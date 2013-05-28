Education in America: Degrees of Cost
Why college tuition has gone through the roof and what you can do to keep the damage to a minimum
2013 grads: Student loans affect job hunting and more
A majority of the Class of 2013 graduated with student loans. The average balance: $26,600. Three new graduates, Marvin Mathew, John Connelly and Magdalene Castro, tell CBSNews.com how their loans are influencing their plans for the future.
Scoring financial aid for college
Applying for student loans can be complicated and confusing. CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger provides some of the most effective tools and tips for getting financial aid.
Why 529 plans are the best college-saving tool
As college tuition prices continue to rise, parents and students need all the financial help they can get. 529 plans provide many tax advantages to families saving for college. Jill Schlesinger, CBS News business analyst, explains the details.
What's behind the steep rise in college tuition?
Skyrocketing tuition costs mean more and more students are graduating with debt. Tamara Draut, VP of Policy and Research at Demos explains what's behind the increase, and how student debt impacts the overall economy.
50 questions to ask before applying to college
The answers will help you weed out inappropriate institutions, landing you in the school that suits you best
Student debt: The next credit bubble?
Student debt is now approaching $1 trillion. CBS MoneyWatch editor-at-large Jill Schlesinger takes a look at the numbers and some possible solutions to the problem.
U.S. student debt over $1 trillion
More Americans are burdened with student loan debt with the average balance of more than $26,000 - a fourteen percent increase in three years. Elaine Quijano reports.