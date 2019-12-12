CBS News announces moderators for South Carolina debate
"CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O'Donnell and "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King will moderate the debate.
After exceeding the 10% threshold in two national polls Tuesday, Mike Bloomberg qualified for the Nevada debate Wednesday, as well as the South Carolina debate next week, which will be hosted by CBS News.
To appear onstage in Charleston on February 25, Democratic candidates have to meet a delegate or polling threshold.
The debate is one of four announced for 2020 by the Democratic National Committee in the early-voting states.
