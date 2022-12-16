Watch CBS News

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried tells WSJ he "can only guess" where billions of dollars went

A bankruptcy court is hearing FTX's case days after its founder Sam Bankman-Friend was charged with fraud. He told the Wall Street Journal prior to his arrest that he did not know about potential fraud at his company, and "can only guess" where billions of dollars from his customers went. WSJ reporter Alexander Osipovich interviewed Bankman-Fried, and joins CBS News to discuss the former CEO and the ongoing investigations into his failed crypto company.
