As Las Vegas shuttered, many immigrants found no social safety net
The outbreak drove unemployment to a record high in the state.
The Gulf Coast fishing industry is struggling to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19 is also exacting a high cost from Minnesota hog and soy farmers. CBS News is chronicling what has changed for the lives of residents of some of the biggest battleground states in 2020 amid the coronavirus outbreak. CBS News 2020 campaign reporters Tim Perry and Jack Turman join CBS News' Lana Zak to discuss their reporting.
Hog farmer Dave Mensink estimates that over the next year, the COVID-19 crisis is costing him up to $26 per pig, or about $187,000, based on the 7,200 pigs he has on his southeastern Minnesota lot.
Trained to enter workforce, trade school graduates enter worst job market in history, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Here's the latest in the COVID Chronicles — the impact of the coronavirus on 2020 battleground states.
CBS News is chronicling what has changed for the lives of residents of some of the biggest battleground states in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The House is expected to approve a measure making Washington, D.C. a state, although it is unlikely to pass in the Senate.
The president says reducing crime and raising standards are not opposite goals.
"No words can describe what he meant to me and all who knew him," Omar said in a statement.
The tennis tournament will be held in Queens from August 31 to September 13.
The order from U.S. District Judge Abdul Kallon blocks the state from enforcing requirements for absentee voting and its effective ban on curbside voting.
This will be the first time the two have appeared together since the former president endorsed Biden in April.
Xavier Becerra also said that the Justice Department would be investigating the death of Robert Fuller, whose body was found hanging from a tree last week.
The executions of four inmates convicted of killing children will begin in mid-July.
The perception that Engel is an absentee congressman is the crux of Bowman's campaign is similar to the playbook run by Ocasio-Cortez's successful campaign in Brooklyn.
Ex-Liberty employee Bob Good campaigned against Congressman Denver Riggleman officiating a gay wedding between two former campaign volunteers.
The two nuclear-armed Asian powers blame each other for causing a flare-up in their long-running standoff over a disputed Himalayan border.
The women were allowed to leave quarantine early after arriving in the country from London.
Patrick Hutchinson tells CBS News he and his friends acted quickly to save a far-right activist because if they hadn't, the "narrative would have changed."
Destruction of inter-Korean liaison office is largely symbolic, but it comes with a new threat to send troops into demilitarized areas.
As hundreds of thousands go back under complete lockdowns in China's capital, Tokyo is also grappling with a new surge in COVID-19 infections.
In an emotional video, FedEx worker Brandon Brackins said a driver used a racial epithet and spat on him.
The concentration of African-Americans in "essential" jobs — along with racism — makes them more likely to get sick.
CBS News reviewed 20 police misconduct lawsuits filed since 2015 that involved 37 officers — 17 of those officers later received further misconduct complaints.
American, Delta and JetBlue among the carriers that have suspended cocktail service to reduce human interaction.
"Why did she disappear? For the love of God, I can't bear one day more," her mother said. "I want to know the truth."
Zozibini Tunzi spoke with CBS News about the Black Lives Matter movement, youth activism and South Africa's Youth Day.
The Academy Awards will be postponed for the fourth time in its history.
Many others have donated directly to the Floyd family, but Streisand's gift stood out as one of the more unique contributions.
Acclaimed actress Rita Moreno speaks with Anthony Mason about her award-winning show, "One Day at a Time" and Steven Spielberg's remake of "West Side Story." She also reflects on her own history of being typecast in Hollywood and how she relates to protesters in the anti-racism movement.
George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter received a surprise gift from Barbra Streisand. "I am now a Disney stockholder, thanks to you," Gianna Floyd wrote on Instagram. Streisand also sent Gianna copies of two of her albums.
Bryan A. Brown, an associate professor at the Stanford Graduate School of Education and one of the founders of the program, joined CBSN to discuss the impact of using culturally relevant science in educational technology.
Downloadable apps and operating system updates can help public health officials measure the spread of coronavirus, if a wary public "opts in"
SpaceX has now launched 538 Starlinks through nine launches.
The Facebook user was told he could be suspended from the platform – even though his post was identical to President Trump's.
As Twitter claims to thwart Beijing's efforts to spread fake news, Zoom admits it "fell short" by temporarily silencing Chinese dissidents.
With a dramatic rise in temperatures in the Arctic, the world on track to break heat records again.
Over 570 people have gone to space. Only eight have gone to Challenger Deep. Kathy Sullivan has done both.
Titan, which could support life, is quickly distancing from its host planet.
Some have wondered if they could be a message from aliens — and without more research, there's no way to know.
The occupants of the 25-foot boat were fishing close to the shore of Seaside Park when the whale surfaced and knocked the vessel out of the water.
Among those who could only breathe with the help of a ventilator, dexamethasone reduced deaths by 35%.
The prediction went up by more than 30,000 since last week.
CDC advises that all Americans wear face coverings in public to contain the coronavirus. Here's where to find one.
Eateries in Texas, Florida and other states that had reopened are having to close after workers became infected.
Wall Street was cheered by news that consumer spending appears to be rebounding faster than predicted.
Spending jump suggests consumers are opening their wallets, but purchases are still down from a year ago.
Gym chain also closing 100 locations nationwide, but plans to keep other facilities running while in Chapter 11.
More fallout for couple who called police on San Francisco resident over BLM message stenciled on his home.
Rayshard Brooks, 27, was fatally shot by police at a Wendy's drive-thru after officials said he resisted arrest and stole an officer's Taser.
ProPublica obtained 17 hours of surveillance video showing Phillip Garcia's final hours.
Brooks, 27, was celebrating his daughter's eighth birthday on the night of his death, his family's lawyer said.
Keisha Lance Bottoms described the shooting of Rayshard Brooks as a "murder" and said it "didn't have to end that way."
Commercial Crew Program manager Kathy Lueders takes on the top job in human spaceflight.
Photographer Ryan Bakerink documented, in black-and-white, the diversity and passion of marchers, and then, in color, captured the fallout of unrest in the city
See evidence related to the April 10, 2015 murder of the 28-year-old Ohio woman and how her killer was caught
The Bulgarian-born artist, who died May 31, 2020, became internationally renowned for his monumental art projects that would wrap public spaces, landmarks and natural landscapes with miles of fabric
Looking for something fresh to watch? These are the top films available on the streaming platform.
Depending on where you live, the price of childbirth varies wildly.
As thousands of people were on the bridge of Minneapolis Interstate 35W protesting the death of George Floyd, a large tanker truck driving at a high speed appears to try hitting protesters. CBSN Minnesota reports.
Thousand of protesters gathered in Minneapolis demanding justice for George Floyd after he died in police custody. The protest reached its boiling point when police fired tear gas at demonstrators. CBS News chief justice and homeland security correspondent Jeff Pegues spoke to Floyd's family. He joins CBSN to share what they said and what's next for the officers involved.
Federal and local authorities suspect some of the violent clashes during recent protests were instigated by white supremacist groups and far-left extremists. Protests have erupted across the country following the death of George Floyd. Jeff Pegues reports.
Summer camps around the nation are going virtual, including Science in the City, based out of Stanford University. It's a program that helps make STEM education more accessible to underrepresented students of color. Bryan A. Brown, associate professor at Stanford Graduate School of Education and one of the founders of the program, joins CBSN to discuss the impact of using culturally relevant science in educational technology.
SpaceX made history Saturday with a successful rocket launch from the Kennedy Space Center. The Falcon 9 launch was the first to carry American astronauts launched from American soil in nearly a decade, and the first time a private company has sent people to space. Mark Strassman reports.