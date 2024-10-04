CDC launches new way to measure trends of COVID, flu and more for 2024

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has launched a new way for Americans to look up how high or low levels of viruses like COVID-19 and flu are in their local area for 2024.

This year's new "community snapshot" is the CDC's latest attempt to repackage its data in one place for Americans deciding when to take extra precautions recommended in its guidelines, like masking or testing, going into the fall and winter.

It centers around a sweeping new weekly metric called "acute respiratory illness." The metric's debut fulfills a goal laid out by agency officials months ago, aiming to measure the risk of COVID-19 alongside other germs that spread through the air on a single scale from "minimal" to "very high."

"The biggest thing we're trying to do here is not just to have a dashboard. It's not just putting a bunch of information in front of people and kind of expecting them to navigate all of that," the CDC's Captain Matthew Ritchey told CBS News.

Ritchey, who co-leads the team that coordinates data fed into the snapshots, said the CDC gathers experts from across the agency every Thursday to walk through the week's data coming from hospitals and emergency rooms, wastewater sampling and testing laboratories.

"All those groups come together, talking through their different data systems and their expertise to say, 'this is what's catching my eye.' And then that's what we want to tee up for the public," he said.

Ritchey cited early signs of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, starting to increase this season as expected in Florida, which is called out at the top of this week's report.

Behind the CDC's new "respiratory illness" metric

Based on emergency room data, the "acute respiratory illness" metric, grades overall infections in each state or county from "minimal" to "very high."

That is defined broadly to capture infections from COVID-19 and influenza, as well as a range of other diseases that spread through the air like whooping cough or pneumonia.

A previous definition the agency had relied on called "influenza-like illness" had been too narrow, Ritchey said, with requirements like fever which excluded many patients.

A separate set of standalone levels is still being calculated each week for COVID-19, influenza and RSV.

The formula behind those levels is based on historical peaks and valleys in emergency room trends, which were analyzed from each state.

"We've looked over the last couple of years and understand the low points of the year, based on our lab testing, and at that point we say, that's the baseline or 'minimal' category," said Ritchey.

How to see what COVID variants are dominant

Not all of the CDC's data made the cutoff to be included on the first layer of the agency's new snapshot.

For example, while the front page for the general public does mention current SARS-CoV-2 variants like XEC, details about its prevalence remain on a separate webpage deeper into the CDC's website.

"That whole jumble of lots of acronyms or letters and things like that just don't overly resonate with them," he said.

For flu, the CDC is still publishing more detailed weekly updates designed for experts, through the agency's "FluView" reports.

Those include a weekly breakdown of the "type" – influenza A or B – and "subtype" – like H3N2 or H1N1 – that is being reported to the agency from testing laboratories.

Health authorities closely watch trends in flu subtyping as well, since they can help explain changes in the severity of the virus as well as vaccine effectiveness.

Future changes to come

The snapshot remains a work in progress as the CDC gathers feedback from the public as well as local health departments.

"We have a continuum of users, from the public health practitioner to my parents, providing feedback on how they're using it. More often, the feedback we get is, 'hey, I use this to help inform how I work, or talk with my elderly parents,'" he said.

One big change coming later this season is the resumption of nationwide hospitalization data, after a pandemic-era requirement for hospitals to report the figures to the federal government lapsed.

A new rule by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to start collecting the data again for COVID-19, influenza and RSV is due to take effect in November.

"As that data starts to come in again and gets to a robust enough level, the plan is that it would be incorporated on the site as well," he said.

Another long term goal is to add information specific to other respiratory illness culprits beyond COVID-19, influenza and RSV.

"We want to be able to talk about maybe some of the other things that are not the big three as well, like mycoplasma and some of those other things too, that we know peak during certain parts of the season," he said.