Biden tests positive for COVID. Here are details about his diagnosis and treatment.

What we know about Biden's COVID diagnosis

President Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House confirmed Wednesday, prompting an array of questions about his health and condition.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the president is vaccinated and boosted and is experiencing mild symptoms.

"He will be returning to Delaware where he will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time," she said. "The White House will provide regular updates on the president's status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation."

Here's what else we know so far:

How is Biden feeling?

In a note distributed by the White House, Mr. Biden's doctor said the president had mild upper respiratory symptoms Wednesday afternoon, including a runny nose and a "non-productive cough."

The doctor said Mr. Biden's respiratory rate, temperature and pulse oximetry are all normal.

Biden "felt okay" for his first event in Nevada but was tested for COVID after not feeling better, the note added.

The president told reporters before departing Las Vegas, "I feel good." In a social media post, Mr. Biden thanked people for their well wishes and said that he will "continue to work to get the job done for the American people" while recovering.

Is Biden undergoing COVID treatment?

The president has already taken one dose of Paxlovid, a medication used to treat COVID.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people with a respiratory virus stay home and away from others if experiencing symptoms. The agency said patients can resume normal activities when symptoms are improving and they have not had a fever for at least 24 hours.

Do we know what COVID variant he has?

It is unknown what variant Biden has, but there have been recent projections of the latest variants across the U.S.

After the Fourth of July, the latest data available, the CDC estimated that the KP.3 variant had grown to more than a third of infections nationwide.

Behind it were the KP.2 and LB.1 variants, two close relatives that are all descendants of the JN.1 strain that dominated infections this past winter. Put together, these three variants — KP.3, KP.2 and LB.1 — made up more than 3 in 4 infections nationwide.

Could COVID cause any complications?

CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jonathan LaPook told CBS News' John Dickerson Wednesday evening that he was "very interested" that Biden had been given a dose of Paxlovid.

"He has been on a blood thinner called apixaban, which is Eliquis," said LaPook. "And Eliquis does have an interaction with Paxlovid, which is why you have to be very careful when you give the two together. The Paxlovid can increase the level of the Eliquis."

Aside from potential health complications, the diagnosis has already caused waves on a campaign level.

CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang reported Wednesday that the diagnosis marks "a big development at a time when the president is already dealing with so much politically."

"He has a grueling travel schedule, and now he has to focus on getting better from COVID," Jiang said.

Do others around Biden have COVID?

Several top Biden administration officials have also tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks, including second gentleman Doug Emhoff and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

On Thursday, Dr. Jill Biden's press secretary Vanessa Valdivia said the first lady was tested but is not symptomatic. She is also up-to-date on her vaccines.

The nation is experiencing a summer surge of COVID, and the CDC reported last week that more than half of states are seeing "high" or "very high" levels of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in wastewater testing.

— Melissa Quinn and Alex Tin contributed to this report.