Colsen tabletop fire pits sold nationwide recalled after 19 people burned, some quite seriously

Nearly 90,000 Colsen-branded tabletop fire pits sold by major retailers nationwide are being recalled after dozens of alarming incidents left 19 people with burn injuries, some requiring surgery and others permanently disfigured.

The products are a burn and fire hazard in that alcohol flames can be invisible and lead to flame jetting when the pit reservoirs are filled, causing fire to flash back to the alcohol containers, unleashing burning alcohol onto people nearby, according to a notice posted on Thursday by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

"Use of the recalled fire pits can lead to injury quickly and unexpectedly, causing burns in less than one second that can be serious and deadly," CPSC stated.

Recalled Colsen-branded fire pit, hexagonal model. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

The federal agency said it has received 31 reports of flame jetting and flames escaping from the product's concrete container, burning 19 people. Two of those cases involved third-degree burns to more than 40% of the victims' bodies, and at least six incidents involved surgery, prolonged medical treatment, admission to burn treatment facilities, short-term disability, loss of function, physical therapy or permanent disfigurement, it stated.

The recall involves about 89,500 Colsen-branded indoor/outdoor tabletop fire pits manufactured by Colsen Fire Pitts of Miami, Florida, as well as Colsen-branded fire pits previously made by another company.

Recalled Colsen-branded fire pit, rectangular model. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Sold online by Colsen Fire Pits and Amazon.com, the recalled fire pits were also offered by FlipShop, Grommet, Meta, Sharper Image, TikTok, Walmart and Wayfair from January 2020 to July 2024 for between $40 and $90.

People who own the recalled fire pits should stop using them and throw them away, as the "firm stopped selling Colsen-branded fire pits less than one year after it acquired the product business and does not have the financial resources to offer a remedy to consumers," the federal agency stated.

The fire pits should not be resold or donated, the agency stressed.

Recalled Colsen-branded fire pit, skull model. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

The recalled products consist of a concrete, open reservoir to hold burning liquid alcohol, and came in seven models varying in size from 5 to 18 inches wide. Gray or black in color, the fire pits are round, rectangular, hexagonal, square or skull-shaped.

Consumers can contact Colsen by email at: info@colsenfirepits.com or online at colsenfirepits.com.