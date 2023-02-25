How to watch Biden's State of the Union address
The president delivers the State of the Union address before both Houses of Congress, and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds gives the Republican response, on Tuesday, March 1.
The president delivers the State of the Union address before both Houses of Congress, and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds gives the Republican response, on Tuesday, March 1.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joins CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Tony Dokoupil to talk about President Biden's upcoming State of the Union, what the administration is doing about rising gas prices, the supply chain crisis and other major priorities and challenges.
President Biden will reintroduce pieces of his domestic policy agenda when he addresses Congress during his State of the Union speech.
President Biden faces a series of daunting challenges as he prepares to address the nation in his first formal State of the Union address this week. CBS News’ senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe has the latest on the Biden administration's response to the worsening Ukraine crisis and an upcoming Supreme Court nomination fight.
The decision to reinstall the fence around the Capitol was made "out of an abundance of caution," Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said in a statement.
Members can't invite traditional guests and must test negative before the speech.
The State of the Union address is later this year than it has been in the past.
As Putin talks nuclear "deterrence" and continues his assault on Ukraine, Kyiv says the "key issue" in talks is "an immediate ceasefire" and Russian withdrawal.
The president delivers the State of the Union address before both Houses of Congress, and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds gives the Republican response, on Tuesday, March 1.
A spokeswoman for the U.S. Mission to the United Nations said the action "has been in development for several months."
Long lines at ATMs in Moscow, where citizens face mounting financial woes, including not being able to use Apple Pay for bus fares.
Parents of children with disabilities across the country are leading the charge against health discrimination. But one bioethicist warns it may not be enough.
President Biden will reintroduce pieces of his domestic policy agenda when he addresses Congress during his State of the Union speech.
Jackson's meetings with Schumer, McConnell, Durbin and Grassley will all be in person, the White House said.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called the latest action by the U.S. against Russia's Central Bank "unprecedented."
Republicans have criticized Greene's attendance, though some have ignored or claimed they didn't know about it.
"The Ukrainians are putting up a very stiff and brave and heroic resistance, but we are only in Day Four," the senior defense official said.
From delivery services to soccer teams, companies are distancing themselves from Russia over its attack on Ukraine.
A spokeswoman for the U.S. Mission to the United Nations said the action "has been in development for several months."
Long lines at ATMs in Moscow, where citizens face mounting financial woes, including not being able to use Apple Pay for bus fares.
It's the bottom of the 9th for team owners and players, who must reach a deal today to avoid canceling games.
Parents of children with disabilities across the country are leading the charge against health discrimination. But one bioethicist warns it may not be enough.
As Putin talks nuclear "deterrence" and continues his assault on Ukraine, Kyiv says the "key issue" in talks is "an immediate ceasefire" and Russian withdrawal.
The president delivers the State of the Union address before both Houses of Congress, and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds gives the Republican response, on Tuesday, March 1.
A spokeswoman for the U.S. Mission to the United Nations said the action "has been in development for several months."
Long lines at ATMs in Moscow, where citizens face mounting financial woes, including not being able to use Apple Pay for bus fares.
Parents of children with disabilities across the country are leading the charge against health discrimination. But one bioethicist warns it may not be enough.
Parents of children with disabilities across the country are leading the charge against health discrimination. But one bioethicist warns it may not be enough.
The California Teachers Association said it expected a mixed reaction to the announcement at schools.
New York City's indoor vaccine mandate could end by March 7, the mayor said.
The CDC said the avian flu viruses don't typically infect humans.
"It's not enough, but it's a good start," one lawyer said of settlement to fund local treatment and education efforts.
Long lines at ATMs in Moscow, where citizens face mounting financial woes, including not being able to use Apple Pay for bus fares.
A sharp fall in Russia's currency could cause inflation in the country to surge and strain its financial system.
Worker shortages around the U.S. during the pandemic have forced retailers to boost their pay.
SpaceX CEO responded to a plea from a senior government official to extend the space-based internet service to Ukraine.
The firing comes after John Demsey shared a meme on social media that included a racial slur.
As Putin talks nuclear "deterrence" and continues his assault on Ukraine, Kyiv says the "key issue" in talks is "an immediate ceasefire" and Russian withdrawal.
From delivery services to soccer teams, companies are distancing themselves from Russia over its attack on Ukraine.
The suspension will likely leave the Russia out of the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.
A spokeswoman for the U.S. Mission to the United Nations said the action "has been in development for several months."
Long lines at ATMs in Moscow, where citizens face mounting financial woes, including not being able to use Apple Pay for bus fares.
The suspension will likely leave the Russia out of the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.
The Met vowed to cut ties with artists or institutions that support Putin "until the invasion and killing has been stopped, order has been restored, and restitutions have been made."
Sir Patrick Stewart joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss the second season of his Paramount+ show "Star Trek: Picard." Stewart first played Jean-Luc Picard in "Star Trek: The Next Generation" from 1987 to 1994. In the upcoming season, Picard and his crew travel back through time to the year 2024 in hopes of saving the galaxy's future.
The awards are considered one of the most reliable predictors of Oscar winners. It was Hollywood's first major, televised, in-person awards show this year.
There's a lot going on in the vivid paintings of the 85-year-old artist and former schoolteacher, whose work is being celebrated with her first one-woman show at the Detroit Institute of Arts.
SpaceX CEO responded to a plea from a senior government official to extend the space-based internet service to Ukraine.
Meta on Sunday said it took down a Russian misinformation campaign along with a hacking group targeting accounts in Ukraine.
The West has levied harsh sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, but Russian leaders could be turning to cryptocurrency to avoid economic punishment. Michael Parker, head of the anti-money laundering and sanctions practice at Ferrari and Associates, joins CBS News to break down how Russia may proceed.
The White House denies that President Biden is weighing cyberattacks against Russia. It comes as cyberattacks on Ukrainian government and banking websites continue, and the U.S. and Ukraine remain firm that Russia is responsible. CBS News technology reporter Dan Patterson discusses the latest on the cyber front.
Emmy winner Joseph Gordon-Levitt stars as Uber CEO Travis Kalanick in Showtime's series "Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber." Gordon-Levitt joins "CBS Mornings" to talk about getting into character as the so-called "notorious bad boy of tech" and working on set with award-winning actors Kyle Chandler and Uma Thurman.
U.N. chief calls failure to address issue head-on nothing short of "criminal."
Large crowds are enjoying Mardi Gras maskless. It's one of many holidays Americans hope to celebrate without a mask after the CDC updated its guidance this week. Marci Gonzalez reports.
The researchers captured 3,500 hours of observations — enough data to fill 20,000 laptops.
A new study suggests the human brain may replay memorable life moments right before we die. The research says it is similar to what sometimes happens during near-death experiences. Neurosurgeon Dr. Ajmal Zemmar was one of the organizers of the study. He joined CBS News to discuss.
A new study found that COVID-19 can increase the risk for developing 20 cardiac problems, including stroke and heart attack. Dr. Tara Narula reports.
Each day, technicians place what they find -- bones, buttons, earrings, scraps of clothing -- in paper bags labeled with their contents.
Katrina Brownlee tells "48 Hours" her story "starts from a very dark place, and it becomes a story of grace, a story of love and a story of hope."
The suspect or suspects fled the scene, and police are still looking for them.
Retired Tampa police Captain Curtis Reeves had been charged with second-degree murder for killing Chad Oulson.
A look inside the case that began the day Brownlee nearly lost her life at the hands of her ex-fiancé.
The researchers captured 3,500 hours of observations — enough data to fill 20,000 laptops.
President Biden says new sanctions will degrade Russia's aerospace industry, "including their space program."
The California rocket builder has now launched 2,137 Starlinks as it populates a global network.
The cargo run is the second this year for the space station after a Russian flight earlier this week.
The debris is in a "chaotic" orbit and on track to hit the moon in just a couple of weeks.
"Bull," "The Walking Dead," even Ellen -- here's what, and who, is leaving your TV.
Hundreds of people in Russia were arrested for protesting the attack, as cities across the world rally in support of Ukraine.
Authorities who investigated the death of the 42-year-old stay-at-home mom retraced not only the night of her death, but also her online life.
There have been some super games since 1967, but which one is the best?
Photos from Russia's borders show a recent amassing of weapons, vehicles and personnel.
Ten years later, Trayvon Martin's death is still igniting a movement and demands for justice. CBS Reports speaks to Martin's mother, Sybrina Fulton, thought leaders and activists about Martin's life, the acquittal of George Zimmerman and how the Black Lives Matter movement has evolved in the special “Trayvon Martin: 10 Years Later."
A homeless assistance program in Miami is providing a partnership that goes beyond people's basic needs. Also, as COVID-19 sidelines teachers and staff, the New Mexico National Guard is stepping in as volunteer substitute teachers. Watch these stories and more on "Eye on America" with host Michelle Miller.
After Audrey Soape’s father and grandpa both passed away, the 11-year-old was filled with dread thinking about the father-daughter dance. But she got the perfect date – Anthony Harris, her favorite NFL player, who wrapped up his football season and then took her to the dance.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joins CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Tony Dokoupil to talk about President Biden's upcoming State of the Union, what the administration is doing about rising gas prices, the supply chain crisis and other major priorities and challenges.
In much of the United States, having Down syndrome means you aren't eligible for organ transplants. So, 8-year-old Lila Morrow, who may need a heart transplant, is desperately hoping a new law changes that.