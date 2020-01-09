Australia fires: Animals in peril across the country
More than 1 billion animals are feared dead.
Satellite pictures show more than 380,000 acres of Kangaroo Island — a former haven for wildlife — destroyed by the brushfires.
Over 1.2 million people have donated to Barber's Facebook fundraiser since it launched last week.
Lizzo joined other volunteers who had been working tirelessly for 6 days, packing emergency supplies for those in need.
An ecologist at the University of Sydney, who estimated last week that nearly half a billion animals had died in the fires, has increased his estimate to over 1 billion.
"Hopefully you guys can chip in too," Hemsworth said.
Victims of the massive bushfires in Australia are returning to their neighborhoods and seeing the destruction firsthand. Insurers report there is nearly half a billion U.S. dollars in damage, and that estimate is expected to rise. Crews are still racing to get the upper hand, before strong gusts and sweltering heat threaten to intensify the fires later this week. Jamie Yuccas reports.
Millions of acres have already burned.
"The Loudest Voice" star wasn't there in person but still delivered a powerful message during his acceptance speech.
The family's zoo hospital has treated 90,000 animal patients since it was founded – a number that's increasing due to the devastating fires in Australia.
Evacuees, firefighters and animals need your help.
The three-year drought in Australia is due in part to a typical weather pattern called the Indian Ocean Dipole.
For the third time since Australia's fire season began, a state of emergency has been declared in the state of New South Wales due to fires that are burning out of control.
The apocalyptic fires are wreaking havoc on Australia's wildlife.
