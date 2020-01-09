Live

Australia wildfires: Animals in peril across the country

    • A wildlife crisis

      Humans aren't the only ones being driven from their homes by the Australian wildfires. An ecologist from the University of Sydney estimates that more than 1 billion animals have already been killed across the country since the fires began in September 2019.

      But some animals — like this koala named Paul — are among the lucky ones.

      Here, Cheyne Flanagan, clinical director at the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital, touches noses with Paul. Paul was rescued from the nearby Lake Innes Nature Reserve and is recovering from burns.

      Editor's Note: Some images may be upsetting.

      Credit: Nathan Edwards/Getty

    • A snack for strength

      This is Paul munching on some eucalyptus leaves.

      Credit: Nathan Edwards/Getty

    • Helping the most vulnerable

      Volunteers at the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital have been working alongside National Parks and Wildlife Service crews to rescue and treat koalas who have been affected by the wildfires.

      Credit: Nathan Edwards/Getty

    • Burned paws

      This koala named Frizzle is treated for burns on her paws at the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital.

      Credit: Nathan Edwards/Getty

    • Rescued kangaroo

      Wildlife rescue volunteer Tracy Dodd cradles a kangaroo that's being treated for burned foot pads.

      Credit: Jill Gralow/Reuters

    • Saved from the flames

      Wildlife rescue volunteer Tracy Burgess holds a badly burned brushtail possum rescued near Australia's Blue Mountains.

      Credit: Jill Gralow/Reuters

    • Giving a ride to a koala

      Damian Campbell-Davys, a water tank operator, rescued this koala while he helped battle flames near Nerriga, New South Wales, Australia.

      Credit: Kate Geraghty/The SMH/Fairfax Media/Getty

    • This is an unusual tree

      The kola, named "Tinny Arse," explores the water tanker.

      Credit: Kate Geraghty/The SMH/Fairfax Media/Getty

    • Evacuating with four-legged friends

      Domestic pets and farm animals are also displaced, traveling by land sea, and air with their families to escape the blaze.

      Bernadette Foster, a resident of Dignams Creek, New South Wales, poses for photos with her two dogs at the evacuation center in nearby Cobargo.

      Credit: Tracey Nearmy/Reuters

    • Evacuating pets

      A soldier carries an evacuee's dog onto a helicopter.

      Credit: Corporal Nicole Dorrett/Australian Department of Defence/Getty

    • Racing to land

      Evacuated families from Mallacoota, a small town in the East Gippsland region of Victoria, Australia, arrive by boat in Hastings, Victoria. The dogs tug on their leashes to return to dry land.

      Credit: Luis Ascui/Getty

    • Shelter for large animals

      Residents from Kangaroo Valley evacuated to the showground in Moss Vale, New South Wales. Many showgrounds in towns away from the fires have become shelters for large animals like donkeys and horses.

      Credit: Brett Hemmings/Getty

    • Evacuated alpacas

      A herd of 59 alpacas is also staying at the showground in Moss Vale.

      Credit: Brett Hemmings/Getty

    • A drink of water

      A firefighter offers bottled water to a koala in Cudlee Creek near Australia's southern coast.

      Credit: Oakbank Balhannah CFS/Social Media/Reuters

    • Life goes on

      A horse is covered in ash as it grazes in front of a burned down house in Cobargo, New South Wales.

      Credit: Saeed Khan/AFP/Getty

    • No fences left

      Fire-damaged fences allow cattle to wander free in Cann River, a small town in the East Gippsland region of Victoria, Australia.

      Credit: Getty

    • Not all survive

      Sam Mitchell owns Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park on Kangaroo Island, Australia. The park has been treating and housing injured animals since one-third of the island burned, including many acres of koala habitat.

      Here, he carries two dead animals to a mass grave.

      The park has a GoFundMe that has raised more than $1.1 million since it began during the first weekend of 2020.

      Credit: Getty

    • Veterinarians to the rescue

      Sally Selwood and Phoebe Jones assist veterinarian Angela Scott with treating a burned koala at the Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park.

      Credit: Getty

    • Recovery begins

      With its paws wrapped to treat burns, this injured koala rests in a basket at the Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park.

      Credit: Getty

    • A young survivor

      Barb Copus holds a rescued baby brushtail possum at the Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park.

      Credit: Getty

    • An unlucky koala

      A dead koala is seen after bushfires swept through Kangaroo Island, a small island off of South Australia in the Great Australian Bight.

      Credit: AAP Image/David Mariuz/Stringer/Reuters

    • Destroyed habitats

      This koala also perished in the blue gum trees on Kangaroo Island.

      Credit: Getty

    • Looking for a place to hide

      A kangaroo seeks shelter from the flames in a residential area near Nowra, New South Wales.

      Credit: Saeed Khan/AFP/Getty

    • Sniffing what's left

      This dog accompanies its owner to survey a family member's burned-down home in Kiah, New South Wales.

      Credit: Tracey Nearmy/Reuters

    • Bushfires in Eden, Australia

      A bird met its end on the side of the road near Eden, New South Wales.

      Credit: Tracey Nearmy/Reuters

    • Bushfires in New South Wales

      These animals in Cobargo, New South Wales, survived the massive firestorm that burned through the town in the early morning hours on New Years Eve. Smoke still blankets the area.

      Credit: Tracey Nearmy/Reuters

    • A smoky sunset

      Cattle in East Gippsland, Victoria face the smoke-shrouded sunset.

      Credit: Getty

    • No vacationers outside

      Kangaroos seek shelter from bushfires in the coastal resort town of Berrara, New South Wales.

      Credit: Linda Robinson/Social Media/Reuters

    • Anthony Albanese pays a visit

      Australian Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese visits the Adelaide Koala Rescue. This koala, named Jack, was orphaned by the bushfires.

      Credit: Getty

    • A place to rest

      This koala, named Shirley, recovers from burns in her pen at the Adelaide Koala Rescue.

      Credit: Getty

    • Close to the fire

      Sheep group together as Rural Fire Service crews work to protect nearby homes from the Green Wattle Creek Fire southwest of Sydney, Australia.

      Credit: AAP Image/Dean Lewins/Stringer/Reuters

    • Sheep in Sarsfield

      Two sheep stand near a fire-damaged property in Sarsfield, East Gippsland.

      Credit: AAP Image/James Ross/Stringer/Reuters

    • Charred ground

      Two sheep walk on charred Earth near Bega, New South Wales.

      Credit: Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters

    • Firefighters to the rescue

      Volunteer firefighters pulled these six koalas to safety in a Cudlee Creek laundry room.

      Credit: Adam Mudge/Social Media/Reuters

    • Not exactly a day at the beach

      A dog sits on an ash-covered beach in Merimbula, New South Wales.

      Credit: Saeed Khan/AFP/Getty