Australia wildfires: Animals in peril across the country

Humans aren't the only ones being driven from their homes by the Australian wildfires. An ecologist from the University of Sydney estimates that more than 1 billion animals have already been killed across the country since the fires began in September 2019.
But some animals — like this koala named Paul — are among the lucky ones.
Here, Cheyne Flanagan, clinical director at the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital, touches noses with Paul. Paul was rescued from the nearby Lake Innes Nature Reserve and is recovering from burns.
Editor's Note: Some images may be upsetting.