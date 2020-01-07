Chris Hemsworth pledges $1 million to help battle bushfires in Australia

Chris Hemsworth is pledging $1 million to help battle the wildfires currently ravaging his native country of Australia. The "Avengers: Endgame" actor made the announcement in a video on his Instagram page.

"Like you, I want to support the fight against the bushfires here in Australia," Hemsworth said. "My family and I are contributing a million dollars. Hopefully you guys can chip in too. I've added links to support the fire fighters, organisations and charities who are working flat out to provide support and relief during this devastating and challenging time."

The "Thor" star listed several organizations that are taking donations for efforts combating the fires, including the Australian Red Cross, World Wildlife Fund, NSW Rural Fire Service and many others. CBS News has also compiled a list of organizations helping in the crisis.

Like Hemsworth, celebrities around the world have been donating money and raising awareness about the devastating bushfires. Actor Russell Crowe skipped the Golden Globes because he was home in Australia protecting his family. He sent a powerful message that was read by Jennifer Aniston at the awards ceremony.

"Make no mistake, the tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate change-based," he wrote in the speech. "We need to act based on science, move our global workforce to renewable energy, and respect our planet for the unique and amazing place it is. That way we all have a future."

Australian actress and comedian Celeste Barber created what's become the largest fundraiser on Facebook ever, according to Business Insider. She has raised more than $30 million for The Trustee for NSW Rural Fire Service & Brigades Donations Fund on the social platform, to support fire relief efforts.

Firefighters have been battling the fires for about five months now, with nearly 200 bushfires still burning across southeast Australia. About 12.35 million acres have burned throughout the country, destroying more than 1,400 homes and killing at least 23 people. It is also estimated that at least half a billion wild animals — and possibly many more than that — have perished in the flames.