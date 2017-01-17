Inside Earth's largest collection of moon rocks
Six unstudied samples remain -- for now
"CBS This Morning" got an exclusive look inside the three-year, multimillion-dollar renovation
50 photos to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing
Mission control might never have witnessed Neil Armstrong take his first steps on the moon if it weren't for the vision of men like Eugene Shoemaker
NASA first landed on the moon nearly 50 years ago when the Apollo 11 astronauts touched down on July 20, 1969. One region of the country played a special role in training for that historic mission. A half century later, Flagstaff, Arizona, is still celebrating. Michelle Miller reports.
Douglas Brinkley is telling the backstory of the mission in his new book, "American Moonshot"
The first manned trip to the moon was a milestone in human history. Now, a brand new documentary is taking people aboard the Apollo 11 mission like never before. "Apollo 11" features never-before-seen footage drawn from NASA's archives. Director and editor Todd Douglas Miller joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss the making of the film.
NASA's Apollo space program stretched from 1961 to 1972, culminating in a dozen men walking on the moon
President John F. Kennedy announced his plan for the U.S. to put man on the moon 55 years ago. In the May 25, 1961 address to Congress, Kennedy called for the country to put men on the moon by the end of the decade. Just over 8 years later, on July 20, 1969, NASA's Apollo 11 mission fulfilled that goal. Watch Kennedy's address from the CBS News archives.
New images from inside the command module that landed the first men on the moon
The Smithsonian uncovers new details from inside the first spacecraft to land on the moon
President John F. Kennedy ignited the "space race" with the Soviet Union on May 25, 1961 with his goal of putting an American on the moon; The Apollo 11 mission captured the imagination of a generation when astronaut Neil Armstrong became the first person to step foot on the moon July 20, 1969
The world is getting a look at some souvenirs Neil Armstrong quietly brought home from Apollo 11 and kept secret for decades
In 2007 interview, Neil Armstrong and former CBS anchor Walter Cronkite recall some of the scariest moments of the history-making mission
Volcanic terrains in Hawaii had a close resemblance to the surface of the moon, making it an ideal location to train astronauts
