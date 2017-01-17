President John F. Kennedy announced his plan for the U.S. to put man on the moon 55 years ago

President John F. Kennedy announced his plan for the U.S. to put man on the moon 55 years ago. In the May 25, 1961 address to Congress, Kennedy called for the country to put men on the moon by the end of the decade. Just over 8 years later, on July 20, 1969, NASA's Apollo 11 mission fulfilled that goal. Watch Kennedy's address from the CBS News archives.