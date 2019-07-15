Live

How to watch Apollo 11 moon landing 50th anniversary live stream and CBS News special coverage

Preview: Man on the Moon

Fifty years ago, millions of people worldwide were glued to their television sets as America launched Apollo 11, the first mission to land on the moon. The three astronauts — Neil Armstrong, Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin, and Michael Collins — became national heroes as they boarded their spacecraft the morning of July 16, 1969, and set off into the unknown. Four days later, Armstrong and Aldrin would walk on the moon, making "one giant leap for mankind" as Collins orbited in the module that would return them safely home.

CBS News anchor Walter Cronkite led the network's live coverage of the mission with unabashed enthusiasm and amazement. Tuesday morning, exactly 50 years later, CBS News will replay that coverage so you can watch how the history-making event unfolded in real time.

Then Tuesday night, CBS News celebrates the 50th anniversary with a prime-time special, "Man on the Moon," hosted by "CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O'Donnell.

How to watch CBS News' Apollo 11 coverage

Tuesday morning live stream

What: Original live coverage of the Apollo 11 launch – as it happened on July 16, 1969
Date: Tuesday, July 16
When: 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. ET
Live stream: In the video player above or at CBSNews.com/Apollo11 starting at 6 a.m.

Tuesday night prime-time special

What: "Man on the Moon" – A CBS News Special
Date: Tuesday, July 16
When: 10 p.m. ET/PT; 9 p.m. CT 
TV channel: Your local CBS station
Live stream: CBS All Access – start a free trial

