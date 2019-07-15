How to watch Apollo 11 moon landing 50th anniversary live stream and CBS News special coverage

Fifty years ago, millions of people worldwide were glued to their television sets as America launched Apollo 11, the first mission to land on the moon. The three astronauts — Neil Armstrong, Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin, and Michael Collins — became national heroes as they boarded their spacecraft the morning of July 16, 1969, and set off into the unknown. Four days later, Armstrong and Aldrin would walk on the moon, making "one giant leap for mankind" as Collins orbited in the module that would return them safely home.

CBS News anchor Walter Cronkite led the network's live coverage of the mission with unabashed enthusiasm and amazement. Tuesday morning, exactly 50 years later, CBS News will replay that coverage so you can watch how the history-making event unfolded in real time.

Then Tuesday night, CBS News celebrates the 50th anniversary with a prime-time special, "Man on the Moon," hosted by "CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O'Donnell.

