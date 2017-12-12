Alexander Tin

Trump meeting with top Democrats on infrastructure
The president blasted Democrats on Twitter Wednesday morning ahead of his meeting with them on infrastructure
The president blasted Democrats on Twitter Wednesday morning ahead of his meeting with them on infrastructure
North Korea has often unleashed crude insults against U.S. and South Korean politicians
The photo in question showed one person in blackface and another in KKK regalia
Asked about "REOs" during a House Financial Services hearing, Carson responded, "An Oreo?"
"I look forward to, and expect, continued compliance by the Department so we can do our vital oversight work," Schiff said on Wendesday
Trump, his family and his company contend in a Manhattan federal court lawsuit that the subpoenas are unlawful and unenforceable
Gillibrand said her plan "levels the playing field starting at birth" for children and parents
In latest CBS News poll, Americans show confidence in stock market but are skeptical of tariffs
International Spy Museum to offer newly dimensional look into world of espionage, Costa tells Michael Morell on "Intelligence Matters" podcast this week
On "Intelligence Matters" this week, Tamir Pardo told CBS senior national security contributor Michael Morell that cyber attacks are a "soft and silent nuclear weapon"
The plan includes the creation of a White House Office of Reproductive Freedom, which would be designed to advance abortion rights
Measure, which now goes to state Senate, comes on heels of governor signing into law a ban on almost all abortions in the state
Report finds some immigrants — including U.S. citizens — not participating in government programs due to so-called "public charge" proposal
2020 presidential candidate's legislation comes after CDC study finds that black women are more likely to die of pregnancy-related causes
"A century later, we wear white to commemorate the suffragettes' struggle and recommit ourselves to making sure that no one in America has their right to vote denied"
A new study lays out a range of possible outcomes "that go from bad to worse"
The president blasted Democrats on Twitter Wednesday morning ahead of his meeting with them on infrastructure
Stern said things would be different if Hillary Clinton had come on his show – and he explained why Bernie Sanders is his "hero"
The photo in question showed one person in blackface and another in KKK regalia
Asked about "REOs" during a House Financial Services hearing, Carson responded, "An Oreo?"
The president blasted Democrats on Twitter Wednesday morning ahead of his meeting with them on infrastructure
North Korea has often unleashed crude insults against U.S. and South Korean politicians
The photo in question showed one person in blackface and another in KKK regalia
Asked about "REOs" during a House Financial Services hearing, Carson responded, "An Oreo?"
"I look forward to, and expect, continued compliance by the Department so we can do our vital oversight work," Schiff said on Wendesday
A new study lays out a range of possible outcomes "that go from bad to worse"
North Korea has often unleashed crude insults against U.S. and South Korean politicians
Philippines' battle to get Canada to take back tons of mislabeled garbage highlights increasing reluctance in developing nations to be the world's dumping grounds
NORAD sent F-22s to ward off Russian bombers and fighter jets that entered the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone twice
Harvard psychology professor tells leaders "there is no limit to the betterments we can attain if we continue to apply knowledge," and history shows we will
The music mogul reflects on the slain rapper and the role of his family in his career
What's the highest-grossing movie of all time? It might be one of your favorites
Stern said things would be different if Hillary Clinton had come on his show – and he explained why Bernie Sanders is his "hero"
The formerly failed soft drink will be brought back to the market in conjunction with "Stranger Things" season three
DJ Khaled’s new song, "Higher," features John Legend and the late rapper Nipsey Hussle. The music video was filmed just days before Nipsey Hussle was killed. DJ Khaled, a music mogul and mega producer, is known for his epic collaborations. His new album, “Father of Asahd,” features more than 30 artists. DJ Khaled joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss why he made his 2-year-old son an executive producer on his album.
Online retail giant has never disclosed its total carbon footprint -- some investors want to change that
Responding to customer complaints, Apple makes changes to the butterfly switch keyboard in its laptops — including new 2019 MacBook Pro models
After a big first-quarter loss, and signs of slowing demand for its cars, Tesla is under pressure to deliver profits
Lyft is joining Uber in adding more safety features following the death of a college student
The cars are built for families who may not be able to afford adaptive wheelchairs, as part of the Go Baby Go organization
A new study lays out a range of possible outcomes "that go from bad to worse"
Online retail giant has never disclosed its total carbon footprint -- some investors want to change that
"It formed in an environment free of life, then was preserved in the cold and vacuum of space for 4.56 billion years, and then dropped in Costa Rica"
Ocearch, a group that tracks ocean life, posted a picture of "Cabot," a nearly 10-foot-long fish swimming near Greenwich, Connecticut
After 15 months, a critically endangered black rhino gave birth to a calf Sunday
Eli Lilly's lower-cost version of its Humalog insulin still costs much more than insulin sold outside the U.S.
Coffee chain dismisses claims in suits, saying accusers trying to "incite public fear for their own financial gain"
The bill would require all 34 public university campuses in California to offer no-cost medical abortions to students
The same federal judge struck down the state's attempted 15-week abortion ban last year
Rising rates of obesity in China represent a big business opportunity for the fashion industry
Asked about "REOs" during a House Financial Services hearing, Carson responded, "An Oreo?"
Online retail giant has never disclosed its total carbon footprint -- some investors want to change that
The formerly failed soft drink will be brought back to the market in conjunction with "Stranger Things" season three
Eli Lilly's lower-cost version of its Humalog insulin still costs much more than insulin sold outside the U.S.
Trump, his family and his company contend in a Manhattan federal court lawsuit that the subpoenas are unlawful and unenforceable
A transgender woman was found shot to death in a Dallas neighborhood. Now, police believe her case may be linked to two other attacks on transgender victims. Mola Lenghi reports.
A murder and an assault on transgender women have "similarities" to the killing of Muhlaysia Booker, police say
Officer Justin D'Amico testified Tuesday during the disciplinary trial of his partner officer Daniel Pantaleo
Chicago's historic new mayor is taking on political corruption as her first official act. Lori Lightfoot signed an executive order Monday that curtails the power of Chicago's city council members. She's also the first African-American woman and first openly LGBTQ mayor of Chicago. Jericka Duncan spoke with Lightfoot in her first national interview as mayor.
The Human Rights Campaign tracked at least 26 deaths of transgender people due to violence. The majority of victims were black transgender women.
"It formed in an environment free of life, then was preserved in the cold and vacuum of space for 4.56 billion years, and then dropped in Costa Rica"
While disappointing, SpaceX was taking no chances with launch of its heaviest payload to date
NASA is gearing up to send American astronauts back to the moon by 2024, and it hopes to include a woman for the first time. The Trump administration has asked Congress to approve an additional $1.6 billion for NASA's budget. CBS News space consultant Bill Harwood joined CBSN to discuss the ambitious plans.
The newly announced Artemis program, named after the Greek goddess of the moon, intends to land astronauts on the South Pole of the moon by 2024
Trump administration asks Congress to kick-start NASA moon mission with $1.6 billion in additional 2020 funding
What's the highest-grossing movie of all time? It might be one of your favorites
Prince Harry's new baby Archie is the eighth great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip
See what all your favorite celebrities wore to fashion's biggest night
In 1998, Dale Pike came to Miami to discuss a business deal with Enrico Forti -- the next day he was dead, and Forti was the prime suspect
These are the lowest-rated sequels this century, according to Metacritic's rankings
An NOAA official told congressional lawmakers that 5G technology could impact weather forecasting. CBS News weather producer David Parkinson joined CBSN AM to discuss how.
Inspired by her own challenges in finding clothing to fit her medical needs, one entrepreneur has created a fashion line for those dealing with health issues. In this small business spotlight, Emily Levy, founder of Mighty Well, shows us how a college project has turned into an industry-changing business.
DJ Khaled’s new song, "Higher," features John Legend and the late rapper Nipsey Hussle. The music video was filmed just days before Nipsey Hussle was killed. DJ Khaled, a music mogul and mega producer, is known for his epic collaborations. His new album, “Father of Asahd,” features more than 30 artists. DJ Khaled joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss why he made his 2-year-old son an executive producer on his album.
West Point’s graduating class will make history this weekend. The group includes the largest number of African American women in the prestigious U.S. military academy’s 217 years. West Point says the class of 2019 is its most diverse ever, both by race and by gender. Jericka Duncan reports.
Dramatic video shows the rescue of two young children, a 6- and 7-year-old, after their father says he was forced to leave them alone in the wilderness for a night. The American family from Georgia fell down a cliff on Burke Mountain in British Columbia Sunday. Mola Lenghi reports.