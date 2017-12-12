Alexander Tin

DJ Khaled on his time with Nipsey Hussle

DJ Khaled’s new song, "Higher," features John Legend and the late rapper Nipsey Hussle. The music video was filmed just days before Nipsey Hussle was killed. DJ Khaled, a music mogul and mega producer, is known for his epic collaborations. His new album, “Father of Asahd,” features more than 30 artists. DJ Khaled joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss why he made his 2-year-old son an executive producer on his album.