CDC says fully vaccinated people may resume travel

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that Americans who have been fully vaccinated may safely begin traveling again, according to new guidelines posted on its "Travel During COVID-19" page, published just before the White House COVID-19 briefing Friday morning.

According to the guidance, "fully vaccinated travelers are less likely to get and spread COVID-19."

"People who are fully vaccinated with an FDA-authorized vaccine can travel safely within the United States," the CDC site says. It goes on to say that travelers who are fully vaccinated don't need to be tested before or after they travel unless required to do so by their destination. They also do not need to self-quarantine.

The CDC still urges travelers to follow its recommendations for safe travel, including masking and social distancing, along with advice to wash hands "often" or use hand sanitizer.

Reporting by Alexander Tin.