2021 Sundance Film Festival announces virtual lineup
For the first time, the celebration of independent world cinema, held annually in Park City, Utah, will be streamed online, as well as presented at venues across the United States
Cloris Leachman, an Oscar-winner for her portrayal of a lonely housewife in "The Last Picture Show" and a comedic delight as the fearsome Frau Blücher in "Young Frankenstein" and self-absorbed neighbor Phyllis on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," has died. She was 94.
Leachman was known for her comedic work in "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and other TV series.
Cloris Leachman, the Oscar- and Emmy-winning actress who kept us laughing on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," died on January 26, 2021, at the age of 94. In this profile, which originally aired on "CBS Sunday Morning" November 22, 2015, Leachman talked about some of her classic performances, and showed off her prowess in preparing gourmet vegetarian dinners to correspondent Tracy Smith.
Amateur investors are rallying behind the nation's largest theater operator despite a tide of red ink, analysts said.
Reddit board Wallstreetbets seems to have driven a 2,000% rise in the stock price of the troubled video game retailer.
Curt Schilling, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens were the closest in voting by members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America.
The cancer was discovered after Levert was traded to the Indiana Pacers.
96-year-old stage and screen icon Cicely Tyson opens up to Gayle King about her impressive career and personal life, which she wrote about in her new memoir, "Just As I Am."
The old guard is taking on the new guard in Super Bowl LV in Tampa.
UCLA Gymnastics scored a major victory with a season-opening win against Arizona State that included a floor routine from Nia Dennis that went viral.
New funding keeps cinema chain open for now, but speed of COVID-19 vaccinations will ultimately decide its future.
The most memorably good (and bad) of the entertainment spectaculars
The band was able to pull off a packed concert with a unique, futuristic solution.
Some brands are choosing to spend money elsewhere.
Ben Lesser also told CBS News that a big concern of educating people about the Holocaust is "what's going to happen after the survivors are gone."
Newly confirmed Secretary of State Antony Blinken did not hesitate to say that China's treatment of its Uighur and Muslim minority populations is genocide.
"Leaders and citizens of the world. This is your COVID wake-up call: It is 100 seconds to midnight," a group of scientists said Wednesday.
Hundreds of survivors in Europe are receiving their vaccines on Holocaust Remembrance Day.
America's new top diplomat took the helm of the State Department on Wednesday with a vow to rebuild the ranks of the foreign service.
The home will now be converted into a museum.
The 10 House Republicans who voted for Trump's impeachment are meeting with a mixed reaction at home.
The move has been scrutinized for its timing and alleged failure to include community members in making the decision.
President Biden is expected to rescind the Mexico City Policy, also known as the global gag rule, as part of a slew of executive actions on Thursday, according to two people familiar with the White House's plans.
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy's warning comes as some of his colleagues are organizing an effort to oust Representative Liz Cheney.
In a closed-door hearing, the acting Capitol Police chief said the department knew two days before the January 6 protest that it "would not be like any of the previous protests held in 2020."
Apple advised users to update devices after a researcher found a security threat.
They'll be in warehouses at some stores where they'll pluck items to be ready for customers to pick up inside or at curb in hour or less.
Web users in the region say they're having trouble accessing Facebook, Google, Zoom and other services.
Twitter says Lindell kept violating its policy aimed at fighting disinformation. The ardent Trump backer insists Trump beat Biden.
The CDC announced there's little evidence of coronavirus transmission in schools if precautions are followed.
The variant appears to be 50% more contagious than other strains of the virus.
World's largest asset manager tells its portfolio companies to cut emissions to net zero in 30 years — and provide details.
Supplies of "low dead space" syringes that can extract an extra dose from vials of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine are scarce.
"People are absolutely dying right now who didn't have to," said the chief medical officer of one assisted living chain.
A report written by three Centers for Disease Control scientists and published in the Journal of American Medical Association stated that "there has been little evidence that schools have contributed meaningfully" to COVID-19 spikes.
Most hand sanitizers from Mexico contain toxic ingredients, FDA says in issuing broad warning about the products.
Lower-income households tend to spend the money on bills, while better off families tuck it away.
Policymakers say how quickly the economy rebounds hinges on the course of the pandemic and pace of vaccinations.
Prosecutors said in a filing that Wheeler allegedly attacked and strangled the victim in her bedroom on January 22.
Ty Garbin is the first to be convicted in the high-profile case, and his detailed testimony of the alleged kidnapping plot could aid prosecutors in securing more convictions.
It's the first time DHS has issued such a bulletin about the threat posed by wholly domestic extremists, rather than those inspired by foreign actors.
While welcoming Malka Leifer's transfer to Australia, activists say a wider problem highlighted by a CBS News investigation still needs to be addressed.
Brian Gundersen, 26, was arrested after multiple people recognized the jacket from photos of the January 6 riot and contacted the FBI, according to court documents filed Monday.
New experiment platform only partially activated after spacewalkers have problems with balky cables
The proposed historic mission is aiming for a January 2022 launch date aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon.
It was the most satellites ever launched by a single rocket
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket boosted a record 143 small satellites into a polar orbit on Sunday in the company's first dedicated "rideshare" mission. CBSN's Lana Zak reports.
SpaceX will make another attempt to launch its Transporter 1 "rideshare" mission Sunday.
Almost all U.S. Presidents have kept pets at the White House – some a little more extravagant than others.
The most memorably good (and bad) of the entertainment spectaculars
Rihanna isn't alone; celebrities have been stepping out in wild outfits for years... some more often than others.
A look back at the esteemed personalities who've left us this year, who'd touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.
For 30 years, investigators only had one suspect -- until a witness revealed the real killer.
The loss of tribal elders in Native American communities is causing a cultural crisis. Abigail Echo-Hawk, the director of the Urban Indian Health Institute, joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss.
Former White House coronavirus response coordinator talks exclusively with "Face the Nation" in her first interview since leaving the Trump task force.
This week on "Face the Nation," President Biden takes office and is immediately faced with overwhelming challenges. His first priority: COVID-19.
When a pandemic, a racial reckoning, and rampant misinformation converged, Americans were faced with an election unlike any other. This CBSN documentary follows voters around the country as they grapple with who they're voting for, how they're voting and the issues supercharging the stakes.
President Joe Biden is directing the federal government to buy more products from domestic producers, and he's also promoting his climate change plan as a way to grow green sectors of the economy. Neil Bradley, executive vice president and chief policy officer for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano to discuss the Biden administration's goals will impact the business community.